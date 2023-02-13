Macular Edema Market to 2031 : Increasing aging population worldwide is expected to drive the growth of the market

Macular Edema Industry Size, Share

Increased the risk of diabetic macular edema, making it the major driver of the market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Macular edema is a medical condition in which fluid accumulates in the macula, the central portion of the retina in the eye, causing it to swell and leading to vision loss. The macular edema industry refers to the various companies, organizations, and stakeholders involved in the development, production, and distribution of treatments for this condition. The market for macular edema treatments is growing rapidly due to increasing incidences of age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other diseases that can lead to macular edema. According to a recent market research report, the global macular edema treatment market is expected to reach approximately $2.5 billion by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Some of the key players in the macular edema industry include 𝐀𝐜𝐮𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐁𝐂𝐍 𝐏𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬, 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐢𝐨 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐀𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐦 𝐍𝐕, 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐋𝐂., 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐦 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐮𝐬 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬

In addition to pharmaceutical companies, other stakeholders in the macular edema industry include hospitals and clinics, research organizations, and advocacy groups. These organizations play an important role in providing education and resources for patients and healthcare providers, conducting research to improve treatments for macular edema, and advocating for increased funding for macular edema research. Overall, the macular edema industry is expected to continue to grow as more effective treatments are developed and the number of people with macular edema increases. It is important for stakeholders in the industry to collaborate and work together to improve the lives of people with this condition and to support the development of new and innovative treatments.

The increase in the prevalence and incidence of diabetes and the associated risk of diabetic macular edema is indeed a major driver for the growth of the macular edema market. The use of off-label drugs, such as Avastin (bevacizumab) by Roche, and the approval of new drugs, such as Ozurdex by Allergan and Lucentis by Roche and Novartis, have also helped to boost the market. Additionally, increased investment in research and development activities by medical organizations and pharmaceutical companies has also contributed to the growth of the market. This has led to the development of new and innovative treatments for macular edema, which has helped to improve patient outcomes and has further fueled the growth of the market.

Moreover, the aging population and increasing awareness about macular edema and its treatments are also expected to drive the market growth in the future. With the availability of effective treatments, it is expected that the number of people seeking treatment for macular edema will continue to increase, further boosting the market growth.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.

By Type: The market can be segmented into cystoid macular edema and diabetic macular edema. Cystoid macular edema is a type of macular edema that is caused by the accumulation of fluid in the cysts in the macula, leading to vision loss. On the other hand, diabetic macular edema is a type of macular edema that is caused by the accumulation of fluid in the macula as a result of diabetic retinopathy.

By End-User: The market can be segmented into hospitals, ophthalmic clinics, research institutes, and contract research organizations. Hospitals and ophthalmic clinics are the primary end-users of macular edema treatments, while research institutes and contract research organizations play a crucial role in conducting research and development activities to improve treatments for macular edema.

By Region: The market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are the major markets for macular edema treatments, while the LAMEA region is expected to grow at a significant rate in the future due to the increasing incidence of macular edema and the growing awareness about its treatments.



𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 :

Increase in the prevalence of diabetes: Diabetes is one of the leading causes of macular edema, and the increasing prevalence of diabetes worldwide has led to an increase in the incidence of diabetic macular edema. This, in turn, has fueled the demand for effective treatments, driving the growth of the macular edema market.

Approval of new drugs: The approval of new drugs, such as Ozurdex by Allergan and Lucentis by Roche and Novartis, has provided patients with more options for the treatment of macular edema, driving the growth of the market.

Increased investment in research and development: The growing burden of macular edema has led to increased investment in research and development activities by medical organizations and pharmaceutical companies, leading to the development of new and innovative treatments for macular edema.

Aging population: The aging population is more susceptible to macular edema, and the increasing aging population worldwide is expected to drive the growth of the macular edema market in the future.

Awareness about macular edema and its treatments: The increasing awareness about macular edema and its treatments has led to an increase in the number of people seeking treatment, further fueling the growth of the market.

