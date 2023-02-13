Türkiye Earthquake: Number of Moroccan Casualties Rises to Six

MOROCCO, February 13 - The number of Moroccan nationals who died in the devastating earthquake that struck southern Türkiye on Monday has now reached six victims, the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Ankara announced on Saturday.

An earlier assessment provided on Thursday by the Minister Delegate for Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman Mustapha Baitas, reported four deaths.

A violent earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 on the Richter scale shook the Pazarcık district of Kahramanmaraş in southern Türkiye on Sunday night, causing huge damage in the localities of Gaziantep, Adana, Malatya, Diyarbakir, Sanliurfa and Osmaniye in addition to the epicenter.

A few hours after this first violent earthquake, another earthquake with almost the same intensity and close to the epicenter of the first earthquake struck north of the city of Gaziantep, increasing the death toll.

The death toll exceeded 21,000 and 80,000 people were injured.

Turkish authorities declared an official mourning period of seven days and a state of emergency in the affected areas for three months.

MAP: 11 February 2023