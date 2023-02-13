Cloud Gaming Market Size to Surpass USD 40.81 Billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 43.6%

As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global Cloud Gaming Market size is projected to reach USD 40.81 Billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 43.6% during the forecast period, 2022-2029

The global Cloud Gaming Market Size was USD 1.72 billion in 2021. The market size is expected to rise from USD 3.24 billion in 2022 to USD 40.81 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 43.6% during the forecast period. North America market size was valued at USD 0.54 billion in 2021. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Cloud Gaming Market Forecast, 2023-2029.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 43.6% 2029 Value Projection USD 40.81 Billion Base Year 2021 Cloud Gaming Market Size in 2021 USD 1.72 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Device, Streaming, End-User, Cloud Gaming Market Growth Drivers 5G Technology’s Low-latency Capability to Drive the Cloud Gaming Market Growth Latency and Responsiveness Issues to Hinder Market Potential













Key Takeaways

Cloud Gaming Market is expected to flourish & reach USD 40.81 Billion in 2029

Cloud Gaming reinforces the growing trend of cloud-based mobile gaming and should boost the marketplace.

Market players are trying to reduce technological barriers and related high costs to attract all types of existing players to the world.

Increased availability of low-cost Internet subscriptions and investments in 5G technology are likely to increase gaming opportunities on.

Cloud Gaming Market Size in North America was USD 0.54 Billion 2021





Drivers & Restraints:

The growth of the market is expected to experience substantial expansion due to the surge in investments by major companies and the growing implementation of cutting-edge technologies.

Market leaders are striving to enhance online gaming solutions for a superior gaming experience.

The 5G technology's low latency feature offers improved support for gaming platforms.

Nevertheless, responsiveness and latency challenges may obstruct the market's growth in the near future.

Regional Insights:

Increasing Investment and Technological Adoption Propel Market Growth. The market is expected to see substantial growth as a result of rising investment from top companies and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies. North America Leads the Global Market Due to Rising Online Gaming Interest. North America holds the largest share of the global cloud gaming market during the forecast period, driven by the growing demand for online gaming solutions. Additionally, the availability of sufficient internet infrastructure is expected to drive regional market growth. In 2021, North America was valued at USD 0.54 billion.

Europe Emerges as the Second Leading Region for Cloud Gaming Solutions. Europe is a significant player in the cloud gaming solutions market, largely due to the increasing investment and partnerships among leading market players.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Google Inc. (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Amazon Inc. (U.S.)

Tencent (China)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Electronic Arts, Inc. (U.S.)

NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.)

Broadmedia Corporation (Japan)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

Blacknut (France)





Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Cloud Gaming Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Global Cloud Gaming Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021

Global Cloud Gaming Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Device (USD) Smartphone Laptop/Tablets PC Smart TV Consoles By Streaming Type (USD) Video Streaming File streaming By End-User (USD) Casual Gamers Avid Gamers Hardcore Gamers By Region (USD) North America Latin America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

North America Cloud Gaming Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Device (USD) Smartphone Laptop/Tablets PC Smart TV Consoles By Streaming Type (USD) Video Streaming File streaming By End-User (USD) Casual Gamers Avid Gamers Hardcore Gamers By Country (USD) United States By End-User Canada By End-User

Latin America Cloud Gaming Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Device (USD) Smartphone Laptop/Tablets PC Smart TV Consoles By Streaming Type (USD) Video Streaming File streaming By End-User (USD) Casual Gamers Avid Gamers Hardcore Gamers By Country (USD) Brazil By End-User Mexico By End-User Rest of Latin America



TOC Continued…!





FAQ:

How big is the Cloud Gaming Market?

The market is projected to grow from USD 3.24 billion in 2022 to USD 40.81 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 43.6% during the forecast period.

How big is Cloud Gaming Market in North America?

The market in North America stood at USD 0.54 Billion in 2021 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the market share in the coming years.





