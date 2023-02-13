Infrared Thermometer Market | MMR expects North America to dominate the market at a CAGR of 12.02 percent during the forecast period

Infrared Thermometer Market size was valued at USD 309.42 Mn in 2021 and the total Infrared Thermometer Market revenue is expected to grow at 12.02% from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 767.21 Mn.

Infrared Thermometer Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The main aim of the report is to provide an in-depth analysis of the Infrared Thermometer Market in easy language. It provides the past, present and future status of the Infrared Thermometer industry. The research has been done by dividing the market into three major segments: Application, Type and End-User, which are further divided into various sub-segments. The report also provides a competitive analysis which includes detailed information on the market players including market leaders, followers and new entrants with their financial position, growth strategies, product portfolio and regional presence. The segment-wise analysis of the market and market size forecast in the report help investors understand the dynamics and IR thermometer market structure. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth drivers, major restraints, upcoming challenges and prevailing opportunities at local, regional and global levels.

Market Size in 2021 USD 309.42 Mn. Market Size in 2029 USD 767.21 Mn. CAGR 12.02 % Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 279 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 107 Segment Covered Application, Type and End-User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Infrared Thermometer Market size by region. The primary and secondary research methods were used to collect the data for the market report and data gathered by these research methodologies was further combined to make the IR Thermometer report authentic. In the primary research, online interviews were carried out with the respondents that were selected by keeping the whole business ecosystem into account. These primary respondents include representatives from hospitals, healthcare and food and beverages industries. Emerging manufacturing companies in the product line of the Infrared Thermometer Industry were also interviewed to validate the key findings. In the secondary research, the sources used were World Health Organization reports, Medical records, National Center for Health Statistics, MIMC (Medical Information Mart for Intensive Care) and Health Data APIs. A detailed list of sources has been provided in the IR Thermometer Market report. Government databases, annual reports of listed companies and paid databases for unorganized players have also been referred. PORTER and PESTLE analysis were used to understand the potential impact of macro and micro-economic factors of the Infrared Thermometer Market.

Infrared Thermometer Market Overview

An infrared (IR) Thermometer is used to measure temperature from distance. This thermometer is also called a laser thermometer. Cost-effectiveness, linearity, reliability and others are some of the features that are increasing the demand for IR thermometers. The IR thermometer finds applications in diverse sectors such as pharmaceutical , medical, food and beverages , industrial and many others.

Infrared Thermometer Market Dynamics

Many industry participants have started introducing Bluetooth no-contact infrared thermometers which are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. These thermometers are affordable and high performing. Technological advancements, increasing healthcare spending and expenditure across the world and the increasing number of infectious diseases are the major factors driving the Infrared Thermometer Market growth. The companies have started focusing on manufacturing infrared thermometers that provide more accurate results. This is expected to boost Infrared Thermometer Market growth during the forecast period.

Infrared Thermometer Market Regional Insights

In 2021, the North American region dominated the global market with more than 35 percent share. During the forecast period, the region is expected to retain its dominance and grow at a significant rate due to the rapid growth of significant industries such as healthcare, electronics , food and beverages and agriculture .

During the forecast period, the Asian Pacific market is expected to grow at a high CAGR due to the increasing government initiatives and investment in the healthcare industry.

Infrared Thermometer Market Segmentation

By Application

Medical

Non-Medical

By Type

Handheld Thermometer

Fixed-mount Thermometer

By End-User

Healthcare industry

Food & Beverage industry

Automobile

Hospitality Industry

Others



Infrared Thermometer Market Key Competitors include:

American Diagnostic Corporation(US)

FLIR(US)

Testo(US)

Cardinal Health(US)

Thermomedics, Inc.(US)

Exergen(US)

Welch Allyn – A Hill-Rom Inc. Company(US)

Electronic Temperature Instruments Ltd(UK)

PCE Instruments(UK)

Geratherm Medical AG(Germany)

PAUL HARTMANN AG(Germany)

Braun GmbH(Germany)

Microlife Corporation(Switzerland)

BPL Medical Technologies(Denmark)

Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd.(China)

OMRON Corporation(Japan)

AMETEK Land(UK)



About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

