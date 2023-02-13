Feed Premix Market is expected to reach a size worth of $3,999.3 Million by 2031

Feed Premix Market

An increasing population is a crucial element driving food consumption, which is expected to fuel the expansion of the feed premix market.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Feed Premix Market," The feed premix market was valued at $5.1 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $11.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031. North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $1,983.0 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3,999.3 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.7%.

Meat production and consumption have increased rapidly over the years due to the increased disposable income of consumers and the health benefits offered by meat. In addition, meat is a rich source of proteins, important vitamins, and various other nutrients, such as iron, zinc, B12, and B6. It has been observed that meat consumption in developing economies is higher than the developed regions. The economic growth, changes in lifestyle, population growth, and other structural changes are driving the livestock revolution, hence supplementing the overall growth of the feed premix market.

The report focuses on the feed premix market growth prospects, restraints, and Feed Premix Market Opportunity. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors such as the competitive intensity of competitors, the bargaining power of suppliers, the threat of substitutes, the threat of new entrants, and the bargaining power of buyers of the feed premix market.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝘃𝗼𝗹𝘃𝗲𝗱:

The players operating in the global feed premix market have adopted various developmental strategies to increase their Feed Premix Market Share, gain profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players included in the Feed Premix Market Analysis are, DSM, BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated, Nutreco N.V., InVivo Group, Jubilant Life Sciences, Koninklijke Coöperatie Agrifirm U.A., Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Agrofeed, and Novus international.

The feed premix market is segmented into livestock, type, form, and region. Depending on livestock the market is divided into swine, ruminants, poultry, aquatic animals, and others. On the basis of type, the market is segregated into vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and antibiotics. On the basis of form, the market is bifurcated into organic and conventional. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for more than 35% share of the total revenue in 2021, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆

-> On the basis of livestock, the poultry segment has the major Feed Premix Market Size in 2021 with a market share of more than 45%. However, the

aquatic animal segment is attributed to be the fastest-growing segment during the Feed Premix Market Forecast period.

-> On the basis of type, the vitamin segment dominated the feed Premix Industry in the year 2021 with a market share of more than 55%. However, the

minerals segment is likely to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period with a CAGR of 10.8%.

-> On the basis of source, the conventional segment dominated the global market in the year 2021 with a market share of more than 80%. However, the

organic segment is likely to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period with a CAGR of 9.9%.

-> Region-wise, North America was the highest revenue contributor and is estimated to reach $ 3.9 billion by 2031. Whereas, the Asia-Pacific region is likely

to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

