Traffic Management System Market -Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2023 – 2028

Traffic Management System Market

Government Initiatives for Effective Traffic Management to Propel Traffic Management System Market Growth

The new report from Coherent Market Insights, titled 'Global Traffic Management System Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028,' provides an in-depth analysis of the global Traffic Management System Market, evaluating the market based on historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading industries by geography. Market segmentation, regional information, CAGR, sales volume, and current and upcoming trends are all included in the report. The report's purpose is to provide an in-depth study of the market's dynamics, size, growth, and cost structure. Each sub-development market's impact to the larger Traffic Management System business is also evaluated.

Furthermore, the research gives a comprehensive knowledge of the market segments generated by integrating several prospects such as types, applications, and geographies. The study also discusses the key driving factors, limitations, prospective growth opportunities, and market challenges.

Market Overview:

Traffic management refers to a set of procedures designed to maintain traffic efficiency while also improving the overall safety, security, and reliability of the road transportation system. The primary goal of traffic control is to manage the movement of people and commodities as effectively and safely as feasible. The traffic management systems aid in the detection of congestion areas and, as a result, in the reduction of congestion. It analyses and synchronises traffic sensors in real time for this action. The system aids in improving traffic flow and road user safety. It also informs the command control and signalling system, which receives information about current traffic and nearby disruptions. Traffic plans, lane and sidewalk closures, pedestrian access, and other features are all part of the traffic system.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 Traffic Management System 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

Accenture PLC

Atkins Group

Affiliated Computer Services Inc.

Alstom SA

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cubic Corporation

ESRI

GE Transportation

IBM

Indra

Ineo

Kapsch

LG CNS

Schneider Electric.

𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

On basis of solution, the global traffic management system market is segmented into

-Hardware

-Software

-Services

On basis of software, the global traffic management system market is segmented into

-Smart Signaling

-Route Guiding

-Traffic Analytics

On basis of hardware, the global traffic management system market is segmented into

-Display Boards

-Sensors

-Surveillance Cameras

-Others

Key Market Drivers:

✦Increasing demand for traffic management systems due to an increase in the number of cars worldwide is likely to drive market expansion over the forecast period. According to the United Nations, more than billion passenger automobiles roam the world's streets and highways now, and by 2040, the number of cars on the road is expected to double to at least 2 billion.

✦Furthermore, government measures to improve traffic management are projected to boost the market for traffic management systems. For example, in September 2020, Transport for London (TfL) and Siemens Mobility will debut Sitraffic FUSION, a revolutionary adaptive traffic control solution for the city that will allow all modes of transportation to be modelled and optimized.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has had an influence on the worldwide economy as well as the transportation industry. The recent months have seen an unparalleled decline in traffic levels around the world, thanks to government actions such as nationwide lockdown to prevent the virus's spread. During the epidemic, there was a significant decrease in traffic demand, resulting in considerable reductions in traffic delays, energy consumption, and emissions. This would have a significant impact on the global economy in terms of GDP reduction.

Key Takeaways:

✦Road accidents, for example, are a serious public health hazard, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), killing over 1.3 million people and injuring about 50 million people each year, with 90% of such casualties occurring in poor countries.

✦Due to government initiatives for improved traffic management in this area, Asia Pacific is likely to see substantial growth in the traffic management system market. For example, in March 2021, India's Ministry of Road Transport and Highways launched a real-time monitoring system for highways. Toll booths are located along major routes. Toll plazas will be able to use the system to measure the length of the traffic queue and waiting time in real time and, as a result, respond to decrease bottlenecks and improve the efficiency of required FASTag usage.

✦The traffic management system market in North America and Europe is predicted to grow rapidly due to increasing urbanization and increased need for traffic management systems for better traffic management in these countries. For example, in January 2021, Q-Free introduced Kinetic Signals, the company's most recent and innovative solution for centralized traffic light management. It is intended to monitor and operate traffic signals and ITS activities in real-time across cities, regions, and states in a simple and efficient manner.

