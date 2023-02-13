Too Many Manual Therapists Admit to Knowing Too Little About Hypermobility
Hypermobility is a common problem that affects many people, but it can be difficult to diagnose and treat effectivelyORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Niel Asher Education, a leading provider of online post graduation and CE courses, has partnered with Dr. Linda Bluestein MD, a renowned expert in hypermobility, to offer a series of online continuing education (CE) courses for massage therapists, manual therapists, and physical therapists. The courses aim to provide therapists with a deeper understanding of hypermobility and the latest techniques for treating patients with hyper-mobile conditions.
"Hyper-mobility is a common problem that affects many people, but it can be difficult to diagnose and treat effectively," said Dani Marks, Head of Partnerships at Niel Asher Education. "We're excited to be working with Dr. Bluestein to offer these courses, which will provide therapists with insight and skills they need to help their patients manage their hyper-mobile conditions and improve their quality of life."
Hypermobility refers to the increased range of motion in one or more joints beyond what is normally considered to be normal. This condition can be due to a variety of factors, including genetics, looseness of the ligaments that support the joints, and low muscle tone.
Hypermobility is a relatively common condition, affecting approximately 10-15% of the general population. It is more commonly seen in women and children, and the prevalence of hypermobility increases in certain populations, such as dancers, gymnasts, and athletes.
However, it is important to note that not all people with hypermobility will experience symptoms or require treatment. For many, hypermobility is a benign condition that does not cause any significant problems or limitations. In others, however, hypermobility can lead to joint pain, instability, and other related conditions, such as osteoarthritis, that can impact daily life and physical functioning.
Hypermobility is typically assessed using the Beighton score, which is a simple nine-point scoring system that assesses the range of motion in various joints. A person is considered to have hypermobility if they score 4 or higher on the Beighton score.
Treatment for hypermobility depends on the severity of the symptoms and the underlying cause. In many cases, physical therapy can help to improve muscle strength and stability, reduce pain, and prevent further joint damage. Other treatments may include bracing or splinting, pain medication, and lifestyle modifications such as avoiding high-impact activities. In severe cases, surgery may be necessary to correct joint instability.
It is important to note that people with hypermobility are at a higher risk for developing other conditions such as joint pain and instability, dislocations, and injuries. Regular monitoring and appropriate management can help to minimize these risks and improve quality of life for individuals with hypermobility.
The online CE courses will be taught by Dr. Bluestein, a recognized expert in hypermobility, and will cover topics such as the anatomy and physiology of hypermobility, assessment and diagnosis, and the latest best practice treatment and assessment techniques. The courses will be interactive and will include practical demonstrations, case studies, and hands-on workshops.
"Hyper-mobility is a complex issue that requires a holistic approach to treatment," said Dr. Linda Bluestein MD. "I'm thrilled to be partnering with Niel Asher Education to offer these courses, which will help many therapists with the tools and understanding they need to help their patients achieve optimal health and wellness.”
The online CE courses will be accessible to therapists worldwide and will be available through Niel Asher Education's ‘NAT Global Campus’ platform. The courses will be approved for CE credits by relevant professional associations, allowing therapists to meet their CE requirements while learning about hypermobility.
About Niel Asher Education
Niel Asher Education is an accredited online school providing post graduate and continuing education designed to help healthcare and fitness professionals broaden their skills and reach their full potential. The Niel Asher 'NAT Global Campus' platform provides courses to over 100,000 students worldwide.
About Dr. Linda Bluestein MD
Dr. Linda Bluestein MD is Board-certified anesthesiologist, integrative pain medicine physician and former ballet dancer, Linda Bluestein, M.D., specializes in coaching and educating dancers and other athletes and individuals at increased risk of hypermobility disorders. She founded and co-hosts the podcast, “Bendy Bodies with the Hypermobility MD”, and is a former co-host of the podcast “Hypermobility Happy Hour”. Dr. Bluestein has been treating individuals with complex hypermobility disorders for years, educating and coaching dancers and studio owners, as well as conducting research on dancers with hypermobility disorders. She is widely published, considered an expert on hypermobility disorders, and has lectured internationally.
For more information about the online CE courses on hypermobility, please visit www.nielasher.com.
Dani Marks
Niel Asher Education
+1 814-777-1964
dani@nielasher.com
