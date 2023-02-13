Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I Confirms Funding and Extension of Deadline to Complete Initial Business Combination

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (Nasdaq: GVCI) (the "Company") announced today that its sponsor, Green Visor Capital SPAC I Holdings LLC (the "Sponsor"), has timely deposited an additional $2,001,000 (the "Extension Payment") into the Company's trust account for its public stockholders. This deposit enables the Company to extend the date by which the Company has to complete its initial business combination from Feb. 12, 2023, to May 12, 2023 (the "Extension"). The Extension provides the Company with additional time to complete its initial business combination.

The Sponsor loaned the Extension Payment to the Company, which loan is convertible, at the Sponsor's discretion, into warrants identical to the private placement warrants issued in the Company's private placement that was consummated in connection with the Company's initial public offering.

About Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I is a blank-check Cayman Islands-exempted company formed by Green Visor Capital SPAC I Holdings LLC, for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets.

