ONL Therapeutics to Present at the XXVth Biennial Meeting of the International Society for Eye Research

Oral presentation will review the scientific rationale for Fas receptor inhibition, a unique mechanism-of-action, in the treatment of patients with progressing open-angle glaucoma (OAG)

/EIN News/ -- ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONL Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for protecting the vision of patients with retinal disease, today announced that the company will deliver an oral presentation reviewing the scientific rationale for targeting the Fas receptor and the design of a Phase 1b study to evaluate the safety of ONL1204 ophthalmic solution for the treatment of patients with progressing open-angle glaucoma (OAG) at the upcoming XXVth Biennial Meeting of the International Society for Eye Research (ISER). The ISER Meeting will take place February 19-23, 2023, at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia.



Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: Rationale and Applications of FAS-inhibition for the Treatment of Open-Angle Glaucoma Presenter: Manjool Shah, MD

Associate Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, NYU Grossman School of Medicine

Program Director, Glaucoma Fellowship Program

Time/Date: 1:00 p.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday, February 21, 2023

As previously announced, ONL will also share new clinical data on ONL1204 Ophthalmic Solution in the treatment of patients with geographic atrophy (GA) associated with dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in an oral presentation at the ISER Meeting.



Details of that presentation are as follows:

Title: ONL Therapeutics Approach to Treating Geographic Atrophy Presenter: David N. Zacks, MD, PhD

Professor, Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, University of Michigan

Chief Scientific Officer, ONL Therapeutics

Time/Date: 3:54 p.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday, February 22, 2023

About ONL1204 Ophthalmic Solution



ONL1204 is a novel, first-in-class small molecule Fas inhibitor designed to protect key retinal cells, including photoreceptors, from cell death that occurs across a range of retinal diseases and conditions. Death of these retinal cells, through both direct and inflammatory signaling pathways, is the root cause of vision loss and the leading cause of blindness. The company’s later-stage clinical development program for ONL1204 currently includes a Phase 2 study in the U.S. for the treatment of macula-off retinal detachment, a condition for which the compound has been granted orphan drug designation by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company is also conducting a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with geographic atrophy (GA) associated with age-related macular degeneration (AMD) (NCT04744662) and a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with progressing open-angle glaucoma (NCT05160805), both being conducted at sites in Australia and New Zealand. Preclinical work is ongoing to enable clinical trials in other disease indications, including inherited retinal degeneration (IRD; also known as retinitis pigmentosa).

About ONL Therapeutics

ONL Therapeutics (ONL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing first-in-class therapeutics to protect and improve the vision of patients with retinal disease. By advancing a breakthrough technology designed to protect key retinal cells from Fas-mediated cell death, ONL is pioneering a new approach to preserving vision. ONL is developing a platform of products for use in a wide range of blinding diseases, including retinal detachment, glaucoma, AMD and IRD.

For more information about ONL Therapeutics, please visit www.onltherapeutics.com.

Company Contact: Linda Kemnitz ONL Therapeutics, Inc. lkemnitz@onltherapeutics.com