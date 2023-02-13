Saudi Arabia Aquaculture Market Analysis by Size, Fish Type, Environment, Distribution Channel and Trends by 2023-2028
Rising demand for seafood and rising income levels of individuals are primarily driving the growth of the Saudi Arabian aquaculture market.BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled "Saudi Arabia Aquaculture Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028", offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.
Market Outlook:
The Saudi Arabia aquaculture market reached a production volume of 397,800 Tons in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 631,300 Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during 2023-2028. Aquaculture, also called fish farming, represents the controlled process of breeding, harvesting, rearing, and cultivating fish, shellfish, algae, and other aquatic organisms. It is generally conducted in coastal ocean waters, freshwater ponds, rivers, and on-land tanks. This aids in food production, restoration of habitats, endangered and threatened species population, aquariums building, etc. Aquaculture also minimizes waste creation by producing feed for shellfish and giving a safe and natural breeding environment to the aquatic population and optimum utilization of agricultural and natural resources. It comprises the production of ornamental fish to support commercial and recreational marine fisheries.
Market Trends:
The escalating demand for seafood and the inflating income levels of individuals are primarily augmenting the Saudi Arabia aquaculture market. Furthermore, the growing need for fish oil across numerous sectors, including food and beverage (F&B), pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, etc., is stimulating the Saudi Arabia aquaculture market growth. Apart from this, the rising awareness among fish breeders towards the benefits of adopting efficient aquaculture practices to gain control over the quality of water and maintain overall biological productivity is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.
Moreover, the introduction of technologically advanced equipment to monitor the water, analyze fish behavior, and manage facility logistics is also bolstering the market growth across the country. Besides this, the extensive R&D activities, such as continuous genetic improvements in the species of finfish, controlling fish reproduction, manipulation of chromosomes, and monitoring of parasitic diseases in aquatic animals in offshore and open oceans, are expected to fuel the Saudi Arabia aquaculture market in the coming years.
Saudi Arabia Aquaculture Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the Saudi Arabia aquaculture market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Major Companies Covered in Saudi Arabia Aquaculture Industry Report:
• National Aquaculture Group (NAQUA)
• Saudi Fisheries Company (SFC)
• Asmak Holdings
• Jazan Energy, and Development Company (Jazadco),
• Arabian Shrimp Company
• Tabuk Fisheries Company
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the Saudi Arabia aquaculture market on the basis of fish type, environment, and distribution channel.
Based on Fish Type:
• Production
• Consumption
Based on Environment:
• Marine Water
• Fresh Water
• Brackish Water
Based on Distribution Channel:
• Traditional Retail
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Convenience stores
• Online
• Others
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
