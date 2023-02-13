USA Logistics Industry is expected to reach ~ USD 1.5 Trillion in Revenue by 2026F Owning to rise in demand for warehousing, increasing work optimization and Government Initiatives: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USA Logistics Market is at a growing stage, being driven by the growing demand for warehouse and rising internet penetration rate. USA logistics market is a highly fragmented market having more than 21000+ players in the market, some of the major Logistic companies in the USA are Ups, FedEx, Aeronet, TQL, etc.

E-Commerce market is a booming sector in USA. The number of internet users has increased and with a penetration rate of more than 89.4%, USA will see a tremendous growth in e-commerce platforms and Facebook online shopping channels in the coming years.

will see a tremendous growth in e-commerce platforms and Facebook online shopping channels in the coming years. Digital freight platforms allow truckers and shippers to complete the key steps of transactions online, and monetize through commission as well as other value-added services, expected to grow at a faster rate in future.

Demand for Warehousing: Warehousing growth remained strong in 2020 in spite of COVID situation but the impact has been minimal on companies in logistic space in USA. Net absorption remained stable comparatively with stable asking rents to $6.76 per square foot. E-commerce spurred continued high demand for warehousing space. The pandemic shifted many consumers to online shopping, which boosted needs for warehouse space. Providers, especially of urban last-mile facilities, hurried to keep pace. This effect then outlasted the spring 2020 restrictions placed on physical retail stores.

Freight Logistics Optimization Works (FLOW): The White House recently launched a plan that intends to ease the supply chain bottlenecks in the country. This new initiative primarily hinges on data sharing by all the stakeholders in the supply chain industry. This new project called FLOW (Freight Logistics Optimization Works) is a data-sharing drive that seeks to connect all the stakeholders in the transportation and logistics sector. This includes port authorities, logistics companies, shippers, truckers, manufacturers, retailers and other businesses. This is expected to organize the Sector in future.

Trucking Action Plan: The US Department of Transport launched a Trucking Action Plan to both recruit more truck drivers and improve the quality of existing jobs to tackle the profession's persistently low retention rate. This work includes partnering with the Department of Labor on registered apprenticeship programs, a pilot program for truck drivers between the ages of 18-21 that incorporates registered apprenticeships to ensure safety through rigorous training standards, driver compensation studies, a driver leasing task force, and more.

Technological Advancements: Companies are expected to innovate in every facet of the end-to-end journey in the Supply Chain making use of Big Data, Machine learning, Artificial Intelligence, ASRS technology and more to provide the clients with tailor-made solutions and satisfactory services at competitive rates to stay and survive in the market.

The report titled "USA Logistics Industry Outlook to 2026F: Driven by Infrastructural Investments and Government Support in USA" by Ken Research suggests that the logistics market is further expected to grow in the near future as there is an increase in infrastructure investments and government support to make USA a Logistics hub. The government has established a Policy of Trade which will upgrade the capacities of international logistic enterprises & improve transport infrastructure. USA has large opportunities to grow through enhancement of industrialization, necessary infrastructure and a well-established logistics system. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR ~6.8% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Key Segments Covered in USA Logistics Industry:-

USA Logistics Market

Freight Forwarding

CEP

Warehousing

USA Freight Forwarding Market (Volume by Mode of Freight, Revenue, Price per ton per km, Average Distance Travelled)

On the Basis of End-User, 2021 & 2026F

Food and Beverage

Industrial & Construction

Retail, Automotive and Engineering

Others

On the Basis of Domestic/International, 2021 & 2026F

On the Basis of Mode of Revenue, 2021 & 2026F

USA Warehousing Market (Total Area, Revenue, Average Occupancy Rate, Price per sqm per month)

On the Basis of Type of Warehouse, 2021 & 2026F

Tech/ Non-Tech

Organized/ Unorganized

Racked/ Unracked

On the Basis of Business Model, 2021 & 2026F

Industrial/ Retail Warehouses

Container Freight/ ICDs

Cold Storage

On the Basis of Type of Area, 2021 & 2026F

On the Basis of End-User, 2021 & 2026F

Food and Beverage

Industrial & Construction

Retail

Automotive & Engineering

Pharma

Others

Market Segmentation on the basis of Type by regions by warehousing space, 2021 and 2026F

USA CEP Market (number of shipments, Revenue, Average E-Commerce Logistics cost)

On the Basis of Type of Domestic/International, 2021 & 2026F

Domestic

International Shipments

On the Basis of Type of Business Model, 2021 & 2026F

On the Basis of Type of shipment, 2021 & 2026F

Same Day

Next Day

2 Days

More than 2 Days

Key Target Audience

Freight Forwarding Companies

Warehousing Companies

Express Delivery Companies

Investors/ Real Estate Developers

Government Entities

New Market Entrants

Logistics Companies

E-commerce Industry Players

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2016-2021

2016-2021 Base Year: 2021

2021 Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Logistics Companies in USA

Freight and Warehousing Players

Hub Group

Cosco Shipping Inc.

Aeronet Worldwide Inc.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

UPS Supply Chain

Expeditors International

Penske Logistics

XPO Logistics

Total Quality Logistics

FedEx Freight

J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Knight-Swift Transportation

Forward Air Corporation

Landstar System

Schneider National

Werner Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises

Saia

Averitt Express

DHL Supply Chain

Ryder Supply chain Solutions

Dayton Freight Lines Inc.

Kuehne + Nagel

Daseke, Inc.

Ceva Logistics

Crane Wordlwide Logistics

FedEx Logistics

Trinity Logistics USA

BDP International

Apex Logistics

Nippon Express

The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey

& American Commercial Lines Inc

Evergreen Line

Kirby Corporation

Mallory Alexander International Logistics

Odyssey Logistics

SSA Marine Inc

Maersk

CSX Freight Logistics

Norfolk Southern Corporation

Union Pacific Corporation

Kansas City Southern

BNSF Railway

Ryder Supply Chain Solutions

Geodis ( North America )

) NFI

Americold Logistics

Kenco Logistics Services

Neovia Logistics

CEP Players

XPO Logistics

Amazon

United Postal Services (UPS)

DHL Express

J.B. Hunt Transport Services

FedEx Express

TFI International

LaserShip Inc

Pace

United States Postal Services

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Country Overview

Import and Export Scenario in USA

Overview of USA's Logistics Infrastructure

Logistics Infrastructure Logistics Infrastructure in USA: Airports, Seaports, Rail Network and Road Network,

Trends and Developments in Logistics Industry in USA

SWOT Analysis in Logistics Industry in USA

Government Initiatives in the USA Logistics Industry

Logistics Industry Issues & Challenges in USA Logistics Market

Ecosystem of Major Entities in USA Logistics market

Freight Aggregator Market Along with Business Models

Technological Innovations in Warehousing Industry

USA Logistics Current and Future Market Size on the basis of Revenue

Logistics Current and Future Market Size on the basis of Revenue USA Logistics Current and Future Market Segmentations

Logistics Current and Future Market Segmentations Scenario of E-Commerce in USA

Competition Landscape in Freight Warehousing & CEP Market in USA

For more insights on the market intelligence, refer to below link:-

USA Logistics Industry

Related Reports By Ken Research:-

Philippines Logistics Industry Outlook to 2027F- Driven by Infrastructural Developments, Technological Advancement and Government Support

According to Ken Research estimates, the Philippines logistics Market – which grew from approximately PHP ~570 Bn in 2017 to approximately PHP ~780 Bn in 2022 – is forecasted to grow further to PHP ~1160 Bn market by 2027F, owing to the increased budget allocation, increasing demand for food, beverages, and manufacturing products in the Philippines.

Government of Philippines has made infrastructural development a national priority and has pledged greater funding over the next decade, with oversight of the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA). The top two import sources of the Philippines were China and Japan, with 22.7% and 9.4% import share, respectively.

Malaysia Logistics Market Outlook to 2027F- Driven by the Rising Demand from Manufacturing, F&B, Retail, and other industries along with increasing Government Initiatives to Strengthen the Logistics Infrastructure

According to Ken Research estimates, the Malaysia logistics Market – which grew from approximately RM 165 Bn in 2017 to approximately RM 230 Bn in 2022 – is forecasted to grow further into RM 370 Bn opportunity by 2027F, owing to the Increasing demand for food, beverages and manufacturing products in Malaysia.

Malaysia has over 100 airfields in the country; however, six international and 16 major domestic airports excel in providing logistic and passenger capacity. In Malaysia, inland ports play an important role in the freight transport system by acting as gateways of trade in Malaysia to manufacturers and producers.

Netherlands Logistics Market Outlook to 2027F- Segmented by Type of End Users by revenue (Food and Beverage, Industrial & Construction, Retail, Automotive and Engineering, and Others), Type of Warehousing Space (Tech/ Non-Tech, Organized/ Unorganized, and Racked/ Unracked), Type of Domestic/ Inte

According to Ken Research estimates, the Netherlands Logistics Market grew from approximately EUR ~ Bn in 2017 to approximately EUR ~ Bn in 2022 and is forecasted to grow further into EUR ~ Bn opportunity by 2027F, owing to its strategic location, good transport infrastructure and the initiatives taken by the government.

The Dutch supply chain industry plays an important role in the country's trade and is one of Europe's most established industries, with the greatest supply chain providers (LSPs) that offer the greatest logistic supply chain. The country acts as a hub for foreign-owned distribution and logistics businesses. It acts as an entry point to Europe and is home to numerous European and geographic distribution centers in a variety of industries such as agriculture, style, and medical technology. The presence of two main ports (Schiphol Airport, and Rotterdam port) and the relationship between them, provide a unique opportunity for the logistics sectors of The Netherlands.

Pakistan Logistics Market Outlook to 2027F- Segmented by Type of End Users (F&B, Industrial & Construction, And Others), Type of Warehousing Space (Tech/ Non-Tech, Organized/ Unorganized, And Racked/ Unracked)

According to Ken Research estimates, the Pakistan Logistics Market – which grew from approximately USD ~ Bn in 2017 to approximately USD ~ Bn in 2022P – is forecasted to grow further into USD ~ Bn opportunity by 20275F, owing to the new government policies and emergence of new players and boost in logistics demand.

Government initiated Vision 2025 to create an efficient, competitive and environmentally friendly logistics system in accordance with regional and international perspectives which will boost the Pakistan Logistics Industry. Development of six logistics corridors, including major transport and cargo systems, such as roads and rivers linking to border gates and ports will stimulate economic growth of the country.

