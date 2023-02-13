Adventures in Wisdom releases Free Valentine Gift for Kids this Valentine's Day

A last-minute Valentine's gift for kids that they will love - a free Valentine's Gift Pack that teaches kids about positive self-talk, using a fun story and activities. Available to download now.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- If you're looking for a last-minute Valentine's gift for kids that they will love, then download the free Valentine's Gift Pack from Adventures in Wisdom that teaches kids about positive self-talk, using a fun story and activities. The free Valentine's gift pack is available for download now.

"We designed this instant-access Valentine's gift pack to be gifted by anyone who would like to spend an hour connecting with a child in their lives - either online or in person," said Renaye Thornborrow, founder of Adventures in Wisdom, a company that has certified hundreds of child life coaches in over 30 countries since 2013.

The gift pack includes:

A Valentine gift certificate that can be delivered in person or via email.

The complete, "Self-talk" coaching skill book from the Adventures in Wisdom Life Coaching for Kids Curriculum. The skill book includes a Mentor's Guide, with coaching notes about how to share the skill of positive self-talk, and a "Children's Guide" that includes the coaching story that teaches the skill, discussion questions, and a fun activity for kids.

A completion certificate for kids!

Thornborrow explains, "kids will discover that they have the power to choose how they talk to themselves and that they are their own best friend forever (BFF) - or Valentine!"

The Valentine's gift pack is appropriate for children of any age, and is ideal for kids 6-12 years old.

"We guarantee this is a gift that won't wind up in the recycle bin or at the bottom of a toy box," promises Thornborrow.

Learn more and download the free Valentine Gift Pack here.

About Renaye Thornborrow and Adventures in Wisdom

Renaye Thornborrow, CEO of Adventures in Wisdom, is leading a worldwide movement to bring life coaching to kids. Since 2013, Adventures in Wisdom has certified hundreds of coaches in over 30 countries in their WISDOM Coaching child life coach certification program, helping them create a business they love as a life coach for kids while empowering children around the world. Life coaching for kids is a game changer for children as they learn how to build confidence, resilience, and mindset skills for life; and it is a game changer for coaches as they increase their impact and income while doing their work in the world serving kids. To learn more, visit https://www.adventuresinwisdom.com/ call 512-222-6659, or send email to renaye@adventuresinwisdom.com.

Media Contact

Renaye Thornborrow, Adventures in Wisdom, 1 5122225569, renaye@adventuresinwisdom.com

SOURCE Adventures in Wisdom