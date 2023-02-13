Submit Release
Adnimation Awarded Top-Level Status as Google Certified Publishing Partner

Adnimation recognized by Google for its effective and trusted monetization solution for publishers.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adnimation, an innovative Israeli SaaS-based monetization service and technology company, has been awarded Google's prestigious status of Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP). Adnimation is just the third Israeli company to receive this recognition, joining the ranks of only 57 GCPP companies worldwide.

For publishers, the GCPP badge serves as a symbol of trust, indicating that the company they are working with has been approved by Google and has a track record of success in maximizing ad revenue for publishers.

By receiving this milestone status, Adnimation has been recognized by Google for its effective and trusted monetization solution for publishers, constant and consistent growth, and utilization of advanced technology. As a GCPP, Adnimation can now offer added benefits to its publishers, such as early access to Google products.

"Being recognized as a GCPP is a testament to Adnimation's expertise and commitment to delivering leading ad management services to publishers," said Maor Davidovich, Co-Founder and CEO of Adnimation. "This is a significant milestone that recognizes years of hard work and achievements, and we look forward to utilizing this new status to further the success of our publishers."

Tomer Treves, Co-Founder and President of Adnimation, said: "Since Adnimation's founding in 2013, our goal has been to represent publishers in an industry largely focused on advertisers. Our admission into the GCPP program is a vote of confidence in our work, which was only made possible thanks to our amazing partnering publishers."

About Adnimation:

Adnimation was founded in 2013 by a team of professionals who value the freedom of access to information, technology, and data. The company's proprietary SaaS platform manages the programmatic ad sales process for publishers, intelligently selling their advertising space and maximizing their ad revenue.

Today, the company works with all the top ad exchanges, including Google, Amazon, Outbrain, Magnite, and more. For more information about how you can best monetize and increase ad revenue of your websites, CTV apps, and mobile apps, please visit http://www.adnimation.com.

Media Contact

Brooke Greenwald, Cornerstone Communications, LTD, 240-301-3600, brooke@cornerstonepr.net

 

SOURCE Adnimation

