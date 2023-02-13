Insights on the Hydrogel Global Market to 2028 - Featuring Ashland Global Holdings, AMBU, ConvaTec and Cardinal Health Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydrogel Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global hydrogel market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028. The report predicts the global hydrogel market to grow with a CAGR of about 6% over the forecast period from 2022-2028.

The study on the hydrogel market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2020 to 2028.

The report on the hydrogel market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global hydrogel market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market, and opportunities for the new entrants in the global hydrogel market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

Distinctive properties of hydrogel

Growing applications of hydrogel

2) Restraints

Limited awareness of hydrogel in end user industries

3) Opportunities

Rising investments in the R&D of new innovative hydrogel products

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the hydrogel market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the hydrogel market to analyze the trends, and developments in the global market, and forecast market size up to 2028.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global hydrogel market. The company profile includes an analysis of the product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis, and the latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus on to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Hydrogel Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Hydrogel Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Form

3.5.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Raw Material

3.5.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Composition

3.5.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Applications

3.5.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Hydrogel Market

4. Hydrogel Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Hydrogel Market by Form

5.1. Amorphous

5.2. Crystalline

5.3. Semi-crystalline

6. Global Hydrogel Market by Raw Material

6.1. Natural

6.2. Synthetic

6.3. Hybrid

7. Global Hydrogel Market by Composition

7.1. Polyacrylate

7.2. Polyacrylamide

7.3. Silicone

7.4. Others

8. Global Hydrogel Market by Applications

8.1. Wound Care

8.2. Contact Lenses

8.3. Personal Care and Hygiene

8.4. Drug Delivery

8.5. Tissue Engineering

8.6. Others

9. Global Hydrogel Market by Region 2022-2028

9.1. North America

9.1.1. North America Hydrogel Market by Form

9.1.2. North America Hydrogel Market by Raw Material

9.1.3. North America Hydrogel Market by Composition

9.1.4. North America Hydrogel Market by Applications

9.1.5. North America Hydrogel Market by Country

9.2. Europe

9.2.1. Europe Hydrogel Market by Form

9.2.2. Europe Hydrogel Market by Raw Material

9.2.3. Europe Hydrogel Market by Composition

9.2.4. Europe Hydrogel Market by Applications

9.2.5. Europe Hydrogel Market by Country

9.3. Asia-Pacific

9.3.1. Asia-Pacific Hydrogel Market by Form

9.3.2. Asia-Pacific Hydrogel Market by Raw Material

9.3.3. Asia-Pacific Hydrogel Market by Composition

9.3.4. Asia-Pacific Hydrogel Market by Applications

9.3.5. Asia-Pacific Hydrogel Market by Country

9.4. RoW

9.4.1. RoW Hydrogel Market by Form

9.4.2. RoW Hydrogel Market by Raw Material

9.4.3. RoW Hydrogel Market by Composition

9.4.4. RoW Hydrogel Market by Applications

9.4.5. RoW Hydrogel Market by Sub-region

10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Hydrogel Market

10.2. Companies Profiled

10.2.1. Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

10.2.2. AMBU AS

10.2.3. Axelgaard Manufacturing Co. Ltd

10.2.4. ConvaTec Inc.

10.2.5. R&D Medical Products

10.2.6. KATECHO, LLC

10.2.7. Cardinal Health, Inc.

10.2.8. Merck KGa

10.2.9. Polychem UV/EB International Corp.

10.2.10. Scapa Group Ltd

