Submit Release
News Search

There were 908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,952 in the last 365 days.

Outlook on the Flat Steel Global Market to 2030 - Players Include Allegheny Technologies, Arcelormittal, China Steel and Hyundai Steel

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flat Steel Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flat steel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.7% during 2023-2030. This report on global flat steel market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global flat steel market by segmenting the market based on product type, material type, application and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the flat steel market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Drivers

  • Rapid Industrialization
  • Advancement of Technology in Various Industries
  • Rapid Growth of Buildings and Construction Sectors

Market Challenges

  • High Investment Costs
  • Fluctuation in the Price of Iron Ore

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2022
  • Historical Period: 2018-2022
  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Key Insights

3. Global Flat Steel Market
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Drivers
3.3. Market Challenges

4. Global Flat Steel Market Analysis
4.1. Market Portraiture
4.2. Market Size
4.3. Market Forecast
4.4. Impact of COVID-19

5. Global Flat Steel Market by Product Type
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Sheet and Strips
5.3. Plates

6. Global Flat Steel Market by Material Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Carbon Steel
6.3 Alloy Steel
6.4 Stainless Steel
6.5 Tool Steel

7. Global Flat Steel Market by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Building and Infrastructure
7.3 Automotive and Other Transport
7.4 Mechanical Equipment
7.5 Others

8. Global Flat Steel Market by Region
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 Germany
8.2.2 United Kingdom
8.2.3 France
8.2.4 Italy
8.2.5 Spain
8.2.6 Russia
8.2.7 Netherlands
8.2.8 Rest of the Europe
8.3 North America
8.3.1 United States
8.3.2 Canada
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 South Korea
8.4.5 Australia
8.4.6 Indonesia
8.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Mexico
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Argentina
8.5.4 Rest of Latin America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 Turkey
8.6.3 Iran
8.6.4 United Arab Emirates
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

9. SWOT Analysis

10. Porter's Five Forces

11. Market Value Chain Analysis

12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Competitive Scenario
12.2. Company Profiles
12.2.1. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated
12.2.2. Arcelormittal
12.2.3. China Steel Corporation
12.2.4. Hyundai Steel Co. Ltd.
12.2.5. JFE Steel Corporation
12.2.6. Nippon Steel Corporation
12.2.7. POSCO
12.2.8. SSAB AB
12.2.9. Tata Steel Limited
12.2.10. Thyssenkrupp AG
12.2.11. United States Steel Corporation
12.2.12. Voestalpine Stahl GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fh0qhd-steel?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com 
         Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager 
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 
         For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

You just read:

Outlook on the Flat Steel Global Market to 2030 - Players Include Allegheny Technologies, Arcelormittal, China Steel and Hyundai Steel

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.