Outlook on the Flat Steel Global Market to 2030 - Players Include Allegheny Technologies, Arcelormittal, China Steel and Hyundai Steel
The global flat steel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.7% during 2023-2030. This report on global flat steel market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global flat steel market by segmenting the market based on product type, material type, application and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the flat steel market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Drivers
- Rapid Industrialization
- Advancement of Technology in Various Industries
- Rapid Growth of Buildings and Construction Sectors
Market Challenges
- High Investment Costs
- Fluctuation in the Price of Iron Ore
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Key Insights
3. Global Flat Steel Market
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Drivers
3.3. Market Challenges
4. Global Flat Steel Market Analysis
4.1. Market Portraiture
4.2. Market Size
4.3. Market Forecast
4.4. Impact of COVID-19
5. Global Flat Steel Market by Product Type
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Sheet and Strips
5.3. Plates
6. Global Flat Steel Market by Material Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Carbon Steel
6.3 Alloy Steel
6.4 Stainless Steel
6.5 Tool Steel
7. Global Flat Steel Market by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Building and Infrastructure
7.3 Automotive and Other Transport
7.4 Mechanical Equipment
7.5 Others
8. Global Flat Steel Market by Region
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 Germany
8.2.2 United Kingdom
8.2.3 France
8.2.4 Italy
8.2.5 Spain
8.2.6 Russia
8.2.7 Netherlands
8.2.8 Rest of the Europe
8.3 North America
8.3.1 United States
8.3.2 Canada
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 South Korea
8.4.5 Australia
8.4.6 Indonesia
8.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Mexico
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Argentina
8.5.4 Rest of Latin America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 Turkey
8.6.3 Iran
8.6.4 United Arab Emirates
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
9. SWOT Analysis
10. Porter's Five Forces
11. Market Value Chain Analysis
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Competitive Scenario
12.2. Company Profiles
12.2.1. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated
12.2.2. Arcelormittal
12.2.3. China Steel Corporation
12.2.4. Hyundai Steel Co. Ltd.
12.2.5. JFE Steel Corporation
12.2.6. Nippon Steel Corporation
12.2.7. POSCO
12.2.8. SSAB AB
12.2.9. Tata Steel Limited
12.2.10. Thyssenkrupp AG
12.2.11. United States Steel Corporation
12.2.12. Voestalpine Stahl GmbH
