Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Report 2023 to 2030: by Product Type, End-user and Region

The global ceramic matrix composites is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.7% during 2023-2030. This report on global ceramic matrix composites report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global ceramic matrix composites by categorising the market based on various segments including detailed regional segmentation.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the global ceramic matrix composites are provided in this report, which includes company description, business overview, product portfolio, and financial details.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of overall market and its segments. The historic numbers and forecasts are provided for each of the segments and for the countries covered in the report. This report also includes a detailed impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global ceramic matrix composites market.

Apart from the quantitative analysis, the report also provides qualitative analysis, including SWOT analysis, porter's five forces, and value chain of the industry. It also includes descriptive market drivers, opportunities, on-going & future trends, and challenges.

Key Highlights of Report

Overview of global ceramic matrix composites market

Analysis of global market trends, historical data, market estimates for the base year, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through the forecast period

Profiles of the key companies

SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces, and value chain analysis of ceramic matrix composites market

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What will be the global ceramic matrix composites market size and the growth rate in the coming year?

What are the main key factors driving the market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the market?

What are the market opportunities and threats in the market?

What industrial trends, drivers and challenges are manipulating its growth?

Which are trending factors influencing the market shares of the top regions across the globe?

Who are the key market players in the industry?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the current industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Key Insights

3. Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers

3.3. Market Challenges

4. Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Analysis

4.1. Market Portraiture

4.2. Market Size

4.3. Market Forecast

4.4. Impact of COVID-19

5. Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market by Product Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. C/C Ceramic Matrix Composites

5.3. C/SIC Ceramic Matrix Composites

5.4. Oxide/Oxide Ceramic Matrix Composites

5.5. SIC/SIC Ceramic Matrix Composites

5.6. Others

6. Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market by End User

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Automotive

6.3. Aerospace

6.4. Defence

6.5. Energy & Power

6.6. Electrical & Electronics

6.7. Others

7. Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market by Region

7.1. Introduction

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Germany

7.2.2 United Kingdom

7.2.3 France

7.2.4 Italy

7.2.5 Spain

7.2.6 Russia

7.2.7 Netherlands

7.2.8 Rest of the Europe

7.3 North America

7.3.1 United States

7.3.2 Canada

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 Japan

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 South Korea

7.4.5 Australia

7.4.6 Indonesia

7.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Mexico

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Argentina

7.5.4 Rest of Latin America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 Turkey

7.6.3 Iran

7.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

8. SWOT Analysis

9. Porter's Five Forces

10. Market Value Chain Analysis

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Scenario

11.2 Company Profiles

11.2.1 General Electric Company

11.2.2 Rolls-Royce

11.2.3 SGL Carbon

11.2.4 Axiom Materials Inc.

11.2.5 United Technologies

11.2.6 3M Company

11.2.7 COI Ceramics

11.2.8 Lancer Systems

11.2.9 CoorsTek

11.2.10 Applied Thin Films

11.2.11 Ultramet

11.2.12 CFC Carbon Co., Ltd.

