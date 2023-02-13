Vietnam Construction Chemical market revenue is expected to generate USD ~6.6 Bn by 2027F owing to rapid urbanization, increasing use of green chemicals and strong government investments: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vietnam Construction Chemical Industry is a moderately fragmented market with the presence of local as well as international brands in the market. Currently, there are ~40 International players in the organized market, including manufacturing units & import (raw materials & finished products) from other countries. More than half of the market is organized and major share of the market is highly concentrated and rest of the industry is fragmented. Some of the major players in the Vietnam Construction Chemical Market are Sika, Silkroad, DOW, BASF, Bestmix, FOSROC etc.

Rapid urbanization, growing use of Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) and green chemical will lead to increase in usage and quality of Chemicals in Construction industry in Vietnam .

. Vietnam Construction Chemicals Market is moderately fragmented with the top player holding more than half of the market share in the organized market and remaining market being highly unorganized.

Construction Chemicals Market is moderately fragmented with the top player holding more than half of the market share in the organized market and remaining market being highly unorganized. Future Infrastructure Development Projects by govt. such as Bac Tan Uyen Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park III, Rach Mieu II Bridge and others will fuel the usage of construction chemicals in Vietnam .

Rapid Urbanization: Vietnam's growing middle class is becoming rapidly urbanized, pushing up the demand for built environment solutions–especially in the residential sector and in affordable housing. Vietnam's urbanization rate–the proportion of the population living in cities–was ~35% in 2019 and is expected to reach nearly 50% by 2040, precipitating a potential housing shortage. Also, the Vietnamese government has set aside USD ~1.4 Bn as incentives for developers to focus on such affordable housing projects between 2018 and 2022. Furthermore, with the opening of the school after Covid-19 and sudden increase in the demand for housing repair services has also led to the rise in the growth of construction chemical market of Vietnam.

Increasing use of Green Chemical: Construction chemical companies are working on advanced technologies, equipments, high degree of mechanization and automation to ensure high quality, stability of products and competitiveness in international markets, simultaneously saving raw materials and using alternative fuels. Thus, increasing the use of green technology and increasing the focus towards protecting the environment. This push towards Green Chemicals has a significant positive impact on the Vietnam construction chemical industry.

Strong Government Investments: In order to revive the economy and drive growth, the government has allocated USD ~ $35 billion to its economic recovery plan for the 2022-2023 period. Through this plan, the government is promoting infrastructure development. For instance, the Government has approved infrastructure projects like the construction of four airport in Sa Pa, Quang Tri, Lai Chau and Phan Thiet which are expected to kick off in late 2022 and early 2023. More projects like Bac Tan Uyen Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park III and Rach Mieu II Bridge are also in the pipeline. Moreover, through its 2022 budget, the government has focused on bolstering the economic recovery and progressing post-pandemic reforms like master plan of urban development in Vietnam, Vision development urban water supply, urban drainage orientation to Vietnam. With all these government initiatives, the Vietnam Construction Chemical industry is expected to see a robust growth.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Vietnam Construction Chemical Market Outlook to 2027F - Driven by growing construction sector, high FDI Investments and favorable government initiative" by Ken Research observed that Vietnam Construction Chemical market is in the growing phase, growing at CAGR of 5.6% between 2017-2022E owning to the influx of FDI, availability of cheap & abundant raw material, major merger & acquisitions, rapid urbanization, increasing use of green chemicals and strong government investments. It is expected that Vietnam Construction Chemical market will continue to grow, at a CAGR of 11.9% for the 2022-2027F forecasted period.

Visit this Link :- Request for custom report

Indonesian Construction Chemicals Market Outlook to 2025: Ongoing and Healthy Pipeline of Ambitious Infrastructure Projects are driving the growth of Construction Chemicals Market

The construction chemicals market in Indonesia is anticipated to grow with the growing Real Estate and Infrastructure Construction Industry. Over the forecast period FY'20-FY'25, the Indonesia construction chemicals market revenue is further anticipated to increase to USD ~ Millions by FY'25, thus showcasing a CAGR of 9.23 %. The Unorganized vs. Organized Market asymmetry will get even more skewed, with Organized Players slowly eating away the Unorganized Market's share.

India Construction Chemicals Market Outlook to 2025 (Second Edition): Surging Construction Industry in India is leading to the Growth of Construction Chemicals Market

The construction chemicals market in India is anticipated to grow with the growing Real Estate and Infrastructure Construction Industry. Over the forecast period FY'20-FY'25, the India construction chemicals market revenue is further anticipated to increase to INR ~ Cr by FY'25, thus showcasing a CAGR of 10.0%. The Unorganized vs. Organized Market asymmetry will get more skewed, with Organized Players slowly eating away the Unorganized Market's share.

