Worldwide Podcasting Industry to 2030 - Introduction of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Blockchain Technologies Fuels the Market

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Podcasting Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global podcasting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 24.8% during 2023-2030. This report on global podcasting market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global podcasting market by segmenting the market based on genre, format, podcast length, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the podcasting market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Drivers

  • Increasing Penetration of the Internet
  • Rising Adoption Of E-learning Solutions
  • Introduction of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Blockchain Technologies

Market Challenges

  • Lack of Awareness related to Podcast
  • Slow Internet Speed

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2022
  • Historical Period: 2018-2022
  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Key Insights

3. Global Podcasting Market
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Drives
3.3. Market Challenges

4. Global Podcasting Market Analysis
4.1. Market Portraiture
4.2. Market Size
4.3. Market Forecast
4.4. Impact of COVID-19

5. Global Podcasting Market by Genre
5.1. Introduction
5.2. News and Politics
5.3. Society and Culture
5.4. Comedy
5.5. Sports
5.6. Others

6. Global Podcasting Market by Format
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Interviews
6.3. Panels
6.4. Solo
6.5. Repurposed Content
6.6. Conversational
6.7. Others

7. Global Podcasting Market by Podcast Length
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Less than 30 Minutes
7.3. 30 Minutes or More

8. Global Podcasting Market by Region
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 Germany
8.2.2 United Kingdom
8.2.3 France
8.2.4 Italy
8.2.5 Spain
8.2.6 Russia
8.2.7 Netherlands
8.2.8 Rest of the Europe
8.3 North America
8.3.1 United States
8.3.2 Canada
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 South Korea
8.4.5 Australia
8.4.6 Indonesia
8.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Mexico
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Argentina
8.5.4 Rest of Latin America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 Turkey
8.6.3 Iran
8.6.4 United Arab Emirates
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

9. SWOT Analysis

10. Porter's Five Forces

11. Market Value Chain Analysis

12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Competitive Scenario
12.2. Company Profiles
12.2.1. Amazon.com Inc.
12.2.2. Apple Inc.
12.2.3. Entercom Communications Corp.
12.2.4. iHeartMedia Inc.
12.2.5. Liberated Syndication Inc.
12.2.6. Pandora Media LLC (Sirius XM Holdings Inc.)
12.2.7. Podbean Tech LLC
12.2.8. SoundCloud Ltd.
12.2.9. Spotify AB
12.2.10. TuneIn Inc.

