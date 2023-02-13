HealthyChildren.org Celebrates Spring With a 7-Day Sweepstakes Event

Submit Release
ITASCA, Ill. (PRWEB) February 13, 2023

HealthyChildren.org, the official American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) website for parents, celebrates the arrival of Spring by giving away seven $200 gift cards in the site's 2023 Spring Sweepstakes event.Registered users of HealthyChildren.org may enter once each day during the event which runs March 27 through April 2, 2023. Winners will be drawn daily and announced on Facebook as they are confirmed. View the full contest rules.

About HealthyChildren.org
The only parenting website backed by 67,000 AAP member pediatricians, HealthyChildren.org offers trustworthy, up-to-the-minute health advice and guidance for parents and caregivers, along with interactive tools and personalized content. Registered users enjoy a customized home page as well as a free monthly e-newsletter. A new Ages & Stages program offers parents of young children (as well as those who are expecting a new baby) weekly texts and/or monthly emails based on the age(s) of their child(ren). The site also offers a Find a Pediatrician service, an Ask the Pediatrician tool, a KidsDoc Symptom Checker, and more than 5,000 articles in English and Spanish.

