India Refrigerator Market to Reach a Staggering Valuation of US$ 9,988.45 Million by 2031, Says Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astute Analytica has published a new research report titled "India Refrigerator Market, By Model Type; By Retail Format; By Capacity; By Technology; By End-User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2031" in its research database.

India has experienced significant growth due to rising household incomes, improved technologies, rapid urbanization, and other factors. Currently, the market is dominated by top freezer refrigerators with a 27% share. In 2022, LG and Samsung were the leading players in the Indian refrigerator market, with more than 26% and 19% of the market share, respectively.

From the last few years, the India market is witnessing increasing penetration of energy-efficient models, demand for multi-door refrigerators, the introduction of smart refrigerators, and an increased focus on customization. The demand for energy-efficient refrigerators is driven by the rising cost of electricity, while the demand for multi-door refrigerators is driven by their larger capacity and convenience.

On the other hand, smart refrigerators are gaining popularity as they are able to detect spoilage, save energy, and have advanced features such as wireless connectivity and voice control. Additionally, manufacturers are also offering customized designs to meet the unique needs of consumers.

Get Free sample copy of this report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/india-refrigerator-market

13,804 thousand Units of Refrigerators Sold in India in 2022

The 13,804 thousand units of refrigerators sold in India in 2022 represents an impressive feat for the Indian refrigerator market, which had a total market value of USD 4,602.6 Million in 2022. This growth in unit sales can be attributed to a number of factors, including a growing demand for refrigerators due to changing lifestyles and rising disposable incomes. Additionally, the development of advanced technologies, such as intelligent refrigerators and connected refrigerators, has led to increased adoption by Indian consumers.

In line with this, manufacturers are also expanding their product offerings to include smart features in their refrigerators, such as Wi-Fi connectivity, voice control, and temperature sensors. These features help improve the user experience and encourage consumers to upgrade to more modern models.

Overall, the 13,804 thousand units of refrigerators sold in India in 2022 reflects a healthy growth rate in the Indian refrigerator market. With manufacturers focusing on introducing new technologies, improving their product offerings, and increasing their presence in tier-2 cities, the market is expected to continue to grow at a steady pace in the coming years.

Over 63% Sales Revenue Comes from Refrigerators Sold in the Capacity Range of 200–499 liters in India Refrigerator Market

The Indian refrigerator industry is largely driven by the demand for refrigerators with capacities between 200 and 499 liters, which account for more than 63% of the total revenue generation. This is mainly due to the fact that these capacity ranges are ideal for most urban households and cater to their needs for storage and cooling requirements. The rapid urbanization in India has led to a significant increase in demand for refrigerators with larger capacity ranges, as consumers are looking for bigger and more efficient models to store food and beverage items.

This trend is further supported by the changing lifestyle of Indian consumers, who are increasingly spending on smarter and feature-rich refrigerators. The availability of smart refrigerators with features such as temperature sensors, energy saving systems, touch panels, and Wi-Fi connectivity is encouraging consumers to invest in refrigerators with larger capacities. Furthermore, the government's initiatives to promote energy efficiency are also contributing to the increased demand for large capacity refrigerators.

Tamil Nādu is the Largest Consumer in India Refrigerator Market

Tamil Nādu is one of the largest markets for refrigerators in India, and has recently become the fourth largest market for large appliances in the country following Karnataka, Maharashtra and Delhi. According to current market research study by Astute Analytica, 1 in 3 Indians now own a refrigerator, with ownership of consumer durables no longer concentrated in the country's top urban agglomerations.

Tamil Nādu as the fourth largest state for large appliance purchases is likely to continue its growth in the refrigerator market in the upcoming years. With the availability of a wide range of models, features, and brands, consumers in the state are able to choose what suits their needs best. Consumers are also increasingly looking for energy-efficient models due to rising electricity costs, which is increasing the demand for refrigerators in the state. Overall, Tamilnadu is set to remain a large consumer of refrigerators in the coming years.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC): https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/india-refrigerator-market

LG, Samsung, and Haier are Top 3 Players in India Refrigerators Market

LG is one of the leading players in the India refrigerator market, offering a wide range of refrigerators catering to different segments of consumers. The company has a strong brand image and a well-established distribution network, which has helped it gain a significant market share.

LG is known for its innovative technology and features in its refrigerators, such as inverter compressors, smart inverter technology, and smart diagnosis systems, which have helped it stay ahead of the competition in the India refrigerator market. The company's focus on energy efficiency has also made it a popular choice among consumers who are looking for environmentally friendly and cost-effective refrigerators.

In terms of product offerings, LG has a range of refrigerators in various sizes and styles, including single-door, double-door, and side-by-side models. The company also offers refrigerators with features such as frost-free technology, moisture control systems, and anti-bacterial interiors, making it a popular choice among consumers who are looking for convenience and quality.

However, Samsung is now the most popular brand of home appliances in India as a result of its high-quality, competitively priced products. The larger, more versatile Samsung refrigerators are available, with designs ranging from side-by-side, top-freezer, bottom-freezer, French-door, and beyond. With innovative features such as the Digital Inverter Compressor, Twin Cooling Plus system, and MoistFresh Zone, Samsung refrigerators are designed to meet the needs of any household in the India refrigerator market.

Haier is another leading manufacturer of refrigerators in India. The company's range of refrigerators includes models with direct cool, frost-free, bottom mount, and double door compartments. Haier's Energy Star-rated refrigerators are designed for maximum energy efficiency, while their Frost-Free variety comes with advanced multi-airflow technology for consistent cooling. Additionally, innovative features such as adjustable shelves, door alarm, holiday mode, and more make Haier refrigerators stand out from the competition.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Blue Star Limited

Robert Bosch GmbH

Croma

Godrej Group

Tropicool India

Voltas, Inc.

Electrolux AB

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Whirlpool Corp.

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

Haier Group Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Hitachi Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/india-refrigerator-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Aamir Beg

BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: www.astuteanalytica.com

Contact us: Aamir Beg BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World) Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com Website: www.astuteanalytica.com