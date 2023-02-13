Gene Therapy Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast To 2030 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global gene therapy market is expected to experience tremendous growth over the next decade, with a projected CAGR of 24% from 2023 to 2030. In 2022, the market was valued at US$ 3.44 billion and is estimated to reach a staggering US$ 15.70 billion by the end of 2030.
Diseases that develop owing to the introduction of genetic material into cells are treated through gene therapy. It majorly helps to treat a variety of medical conditions, including dystrophy, hepatological diseases, cancer, and neurological disorders. Gene therapy is largely influenced by the potential shown by the use of CAR T-Cell, which has drawn significant attention from both commercial and nonprofit sponsors. The pipeline of the pharmaceutical industry, helped the market to flourish.
Market Dynamics
The aforementioned signs' increasing frequency has greatly aided market traction. In 2020, there will be 19.3 million cases, according to projections from the International Agency for Research on Cancer. In the same year, 10 million cancer-related deaths were also reported. Neurological conditions result in structural, electrical, or biochemical abnormalities throughout the nervous system, including the brain. The most prevalent and serious neurological disorder is epilepsy, along with Parkinson's disease, dementia, and many others. Over fifty million people worldwide are estimated to have epilepsy, as per the World Health Organization.
As genomics and gene-editing tools advance in technology, the global market for gene therapy is growing. Rapid technological developments in cellular and molecular biology and genomics research have significantly fueled the recent expansion of the gene therapy market. Academics, researchers, and internal researchers at significant, well-funded market companies have all played crucial roles.
The industry is rising as a result of product approval and increased funding, among other things. The current way of life and the deteriorating environmental conditions have increased the prevalence of life-threatening medical conditions, which has caused a sharp rise in the market for gene therapy, which is likely to expand significantly over the course of the forecast period as well.
However, high upfront costs cause budget problems, which have a significant impact on whether or not to pursue the therapy. has a negative effect on market expansion as a result.
Segmentation Overview
Indication Analysis
The cancer segment dominated the global gene therapy industry due to the increasing use of gene therapies for therapy and the increased incidence of cancer. The burden of cancer disorders, the increased emphasis on research to create a successful cancer treatment, and rising investments in cancer research are the factors driving the segment growth. For instance, the ACS "Cancer Facts & Figures 2022" estimates that there will be approximately 1,918,030 new cancer cases and 609,360 cancer-related deaths in the United States in 2022.
Vector Analysis
In 2018, the non-viral vectors segment held a leading share in the gene therapy industry. This dominance may be brought on by the quick market entry of non-viral vectors based on oligonucleotides. This market is expanding owing to the elements such as non-viral vectors' lower immunogenicity and simpler mass production compared to viral vectors.
Gene Type Analysis
In 2018, the antigen segment led the global gene therapy industry. The market is likely to expand in the coming years due to a number of important factors, including an increase in the prevalence of autoimmune diseases, cancer, and R&D in antigen-based gene therapies.
Regional Analysis
In 2018, North America held a significant share of the global gene therapy market. Owing to a number of elements, including high and rising healthcare spending, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, the availability of reimbursements, the existence of state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of important market participants, the market for gene therapy in the region will grow over the course of the forecast period. The market is also being driven by the government's growing investment levels and the rising incidence of certain diseases. The Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation calculates that between 10,000 and 25,000 kids and adults in the US will have spinal muscular atrophy in 2020, making it one of the more prevalent uncommon diseases.
Prominent Competitors
The leading prominent competitors in the global gene therapy market are:
Neurophth Therapeutics, Incorporated
Sarepta Therapeutics, Incorporated
Amgen Incorporated
Novartis AG
Gilead Sciences, Inc
Biogen
Other Prominent Players
What are companies doing?
In Jan 2021, as a result of the collaboration between AAVnerGene Inc., Neurophth Therapeutics, Inc. has the exclusive right to choose AAV capsids for use in ophthalmic gene therapy. The proprietary technology developed by AAVnerGene, which produces capsid libraries, maybe the justification for this strategic alliance.
In June 2019, Adeno-associated virus (AAV) therapies for inherited retinal disorders are the focus of Nightstar Therapeutics, which Biogen recently acquired. Through this acquisition, Biogen was able to strengthen its position in the market.
In May 2019, the US Food and Drug Administration has given the drug Zolgensma's development by Novartis AG approval. This is authorized for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy driven by SMN1 gene mutations. It has been given the go-ahead to be administered to patients younger than 2 years old.
In June 2018, leukemia, numerous small cell cancers, multiple myeloma, and other oncology therapies benefited from Amgen's collaboration with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The focus of the partnership will be Amgen's small molecule, CAR-T cell, and BiTE programs.
Segmentation Outline
The global gene therapy market segmentation focuses on Indication, Vector Type, Gene Type, Method of Delivery, and Region.
By Indication
Cancer
Cardiovascular Diseases
Hepatological Diseases
Infectious Disease
Neurological Disorders
Oncological Disorders
Rare Diseases
Others Diseases and Disorders
By Vector Type
Viral
o Adenovirus
o Adeno-associated Virus
o Herpes Simplex Virus
o Lentivirus
o Poxvirus
o Retrovirus
o Vaccinia Virus
o Others
Non-viral
o Electroporation
o Gene Gun
o Naked Plasmid Vector
o Lipofection
o Others
By Gene Type
Antigen
Cytokine
Deficiency
Growth Factors
Receptors
Suicide Gene
Tumour Suppressor
Others
By Method of Delivery
Ex-vivo
In-vivo
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
