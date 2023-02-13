Nanomagnetics Market A Look at the Sector's Developments and Possibilities Analysis Report Forecast 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Nanomagnetics Market Size – USD 9.21 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 2.9%, Market Trends – Surge in government initiatives

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Nanomagnetics Market Forecast to 2028

According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the size of the worldwide nanomagnetics market is anticipated to reach USD 11.61 billion in 2028 and show a revenue CAGR of 2.9% over the projected period. Rising demand from numerous end-use industries, including healthcare, electronics, and transportation, is mostly responsible for the global nanomagnetics market's revenue growth.

Materials can be made lighter, stronger, reactive, and durable using nanomagnetics. Due to the market's continued tendency towards miniaturising products and devices, demand for nanomagnetics has been gradually rising. Other factors influencing the market's revenue growth include an increase in spending on nanomagnetics research and development and a rise in demand for devices that use less energy and are more effective.

Rising demand for Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems and deployment of building automation solutions in various countries across the globe has been leading to increased demand for nanomagnetic devices. Nanomagnetic sensors find application in centralized security systems and rising focus on and need for enhanced safety and security is driving market growth. However, high cost of R&D and complex manufacturing process of nanomagnetics devices are key factors hampering market revenue growth.

One of the trends in the market is development of nanomagnetics for wireless charging applications. Wireless power transfer applications require improved performance magnetic materials for allowing critical functions such as inductive coupling and Electromagnetic Interference (EMI). The COVID-19 pandemic has created major demand for more scalable and affordable detection methods and new efficacious medical solutions that can be achieved using nanomagnetics. Researchers are increasingly using nanotechnology to develop remedies to alleviate chronic and acute effects of COVID-19 and variants.

Competitive Terrain:

The global Nanomagnetics industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Samsung Electronics, Hitachi, Novanta Inc., IPG Photonics, Rofin-Sinar Technologies, LG Electronics, Osram, Amkor Technology, Tokyo Electron Limited, and Han's Laser Technology Industry Co., Ltd

Research Report on the Nanomagnetics Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Nanomagnetics market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Nanomagnetics market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Nanomagnetics market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Nanomagnetics market and its key segments?

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Nanomagnetics market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Data Storage

Magnetic Tapes

Hard Disks

Magnetoresistives Random Access Memory (MRAM)

Others

Sensors

Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors

Biosensors and Bioassays

Medical and Genetics

Imaging

Separation

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Transportation

Medical & Biotech

Manufacturing and Processing Industry

Electronics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Rest Of MEA

Regional Landscape section of the Nanomagnetics report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In March 2020, MIP Diagnostics and Veravas announced an international agreement to improve diagnostics. It is a mutually beneficial agreement for the license, development, and supply of MIP specific for Veravas’ sample preparation technology. Veravas’s nanomagnetic particles will recognize, eliminate and measure substances from sample of patients to reduce the effects of complex interferences.

Data storage segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 as several research studies are focusing on developing and implementing nanomagnetic materials for data storage, which is paving way for miniature data storage devices. Arrays of nanomagnetic materials could be deployed for producing hard disks with ultra-high-density storage or for development of solid-state memory with enhanced read/write speed and dense memory capacity. Benefits of nanomagnets in storage applications is due to nanomagnets’ hysteresis that is responsible for creation of two oppositely magnetized states that are capable of storing binary data.

Electronic segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 due to increased application of nanomagnetic in electronics. Nanomagnetics are designed to boost electrical, thermal, and mechanical properties of electronic devices. Companies are producing large-scale nanomagnetic devices using nanoimprint lithography as it is a cost-effective procedure. Such initiatives are driving growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to increase in demand for nanomagnetics from the electronics industry in countries in the region. Asia Pacific is a hub for semiconductors and high demand for advanced technologies in China, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, and India is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Increasing population, increased investment in R&D, and rapid growth of the healthcare sector are other factors driving revenue growth of the Asia Pacific nanomagnetics market.

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Nanomagnetics market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Points of the Geographical Analysis:

Data and information related to the consumption rate in each region

Estimated increase in the consumption rate

Proposed growth of the market share of each region

Geographical contribution to market revenue

Expected growth rate of the regional markets

