RUSSIA, February 12 - Denis Manturov held talks with the National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of India Ajit Doval

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov held talks with National Security Adviser to the Prime Minister of India Ajit Doval.

The discussion focused on priority areas of bilateral interaction, including trade, industrial, financial and defence cooperation.