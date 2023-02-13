Smart Home Market Size to Hit USD 380.52 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 21.1%

As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global Smart Home Market size is projected to reach USD 380.52 Billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period, 2021-2028

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Smart Home Market size was valued at USD 86.48 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 99.89 Billion in 2021 to USD 380.52 Billion in 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period. Smart Home Market Size in Asia Pacific was USD 25.10 Billion in 2020. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in its report titled “Smart Home Market Forecast, 2023-2028.”

Key Industry Development

D-Link Corporation unveiled mydlink smart home solutions, accentuating the security offered to maintain the safety of safe the family throughout the pandemic. For people who want to stay at home, it comprises characteristics such as AI-enabled protection, mydlink cloud, and safeguarding amplified safety and manageability.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 21.1% 2028 Value Projection USD 380.52 Billion Base Year 2020 Smart Home Market Size in 2020 USD 86.48 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered Product and Geography Smart Home Market Growth Drivers Implementation of Internet of Things Platforms to Impel Market Growth





Key Takeaways

The increasing number of internet users, surging disposable income of consumers within emerging economies,

The growing significance of home monitoring in remote areas.

By Product Analysis: Rising Wireless Communication and Cellular Technology Adoption to Support Market Growth

The increasing demand for low-carbon emission and energy-saving-oriented solutions are anticipated to drive the smart home market competencies.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow with the highest CAGR during the projection period.





Drivers and Restraints

Implementation of Internet of Things Platforms to Impel Market Growth

The Internet of Things (IoT) platform is a crucial factor driving the growth of the smart home market.

By incorporating energy-efficient features, IoT-enabled devices provide enhanced performance in residential settings.

Companies are investing in the development of IoT platforms, as well as integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies, to improve the effectiveness of smart home products.

This is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The smart home market is segmented into home monitoring/security, smart lighting, entertainment, smart appliances, and others (including thermostats, smart plugs, smart power strips, smart meters, etc.). Among these, entertainment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. The market is further divided into five regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Regional Insights

North America is expected to dominate the smart home market during the forecast period, due to the presence of leading players in the region.

Asia Pacific is projected to experience the highest growth rate with a significant CAGR 25.10 Billion due to the increasing demand for automation solutions in residential applications.

In Europe, the growth of the market is driven by the growth of small businesses and increased investment by major corporations in countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, and others.





Companies Profiled in this Market Report

ABB Ltd.

Centrica Connected Home Limited

Control4 Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Samsung Group

Schneider Electric SE

Sony Corporation





Table of Content:

Global Smart Home Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Companies Profiled Overview Offerings/Business Segments Key Details Employee Size Key Financials Recent Developments

Annexure / Appendix Global Smart Home Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Product (USD) Smart Appliances Others By Region (USD) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America North America Smart Home Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Product (USD) Home Monitoring/Security Smart Lighting Entertainment Smart Appliances Others







FAQ’s

How big is the smart home market?

Smart Home Market size to reach USD 380.52 Billion by 2028.

How fast is the smart home market growing?

The smart home market will exhibit a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period, 2021-2028





