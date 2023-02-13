Copper Granulator Sales Is Expected To Reach a Valuation of US$ 41.7 Million by 2033; Wire Granulator Dominates The Industry

The demand for copper granulator increases due to its extensive use in copper recycling processes which is expected to increase due to high copper demand and increasing copper prices

According to Fact.MR, market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Europe copper granulator market is estimated at US$ 112.8 million in 2023 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast years of 2023-2033.

Copper recycling has the potential to cut carbon emissions in the European Union by 25% by the year 2050. That is more than 1,100 million tonnes annually or nearly 436 million cars worth of CO2. Growing copper recycling to bolster the sales of the copper granulators in Europe during the projection period. Copper can be recycled numerous times without losing any of its original qualities, making it a viable option for various applications

Copper, a genuinely cyclical resource that supports the transition to renewable energy, increase Europe's adaptability by promoting open, strategic autonomy in the energy and raw material sectors. Today, recycled copper is used for meeting up to 50% of the total demand for copper in Europe.

The recycling rate for copper, which is used extensively in wire and electrical infrastructure, is high in Europe, at about 60%. Although a large amount of waste is sent for recycling, not all of the collected copper is recycled within the EU.

In 2021, 3.78 million metric tonnes of refined copper were consumed in Europe. According to projections, the European Union will have up to 2.7 million metric tonnes of copper scrap by 2050.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The Europe copper granulator market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% and be valued at US$ 160.4 million by 2033

and be valued at by 2033 The market witnessed a 3.3% CAGR for the period of 2018-2022

CAGR for the period of 2018-2022 Germany dominates the European market with 25.0% market share in 2023

market share in 2023 The copper granulator with a capacity of 100-300 kg/h accounts for maximum consumption holding 64.0% of the Europe market in 2023

of the Europe market in 2023 The wires segment is expected to be the crown of the market with a growth rate of 3.7% from 2023-2033

Market’s Key Stratagems

In order to meet the growing demand from copper recycling plants, which are anticipated to grow at a consistent rate, key market participants are concentrating on improving the durability of the copper granulators. Collaboration between important market participants and the automotive industry is still in the focus.

Key Companies Profiled

ICS CONTEC Maschinenbau GmbH

JMC Recycling Ltd

STOKKERMILL

Strip Technology, Inc

Vaner Machinery Co., Ltd

Manufacturers of copper granulators are focusing on developing machines that maximize economic benefits by boosting productivity and conserving energy. Market leaders are also focusing on growing their supply chains and establishing long-term contracts with vendors in non-legacy areas.

Segmentation of Copper Granulator Industry Research

By Processing Material: Utensils Wires Cables Others





By Capacity (Kg/h): >100 100-300 300-500 500 & above





By Mechanism: Semi-Automatic Automatic





By Country: Germany France UK BENELUX NORDIC Italy Spain Rest of Europe



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Europe copper granulator market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of processing material (utensils, wires, cables, others), capacity kg/h (>100, 100-300, 300-500, 500 & above), and mechanism (semi-automatic, automatic), across major countries of Europe (Germany, France, UK, BENELUX, NORDIC, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe).

