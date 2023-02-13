PelicanCorp to Appear at the 2023 Global Excavation Safety Conference

PelicanCorp Highlights New and Emerging Technologies in Tampa, Florida Conference

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PelicanCorp, the global leader in the damage prevention industry, is scheduled to present multiple sessions at this year's Global Excavation Safety Conference in Tampa, Florida, February 14-16. The Conference is an annual event dedicated to providing educational content to those involved in the protection of underground infrastructure and assets.

The Global Excavation Safety Conference was created to fill a need in the underground utility industry for a trusted source to promote public awareness, as well as damage prevention expertise and solutions for the utility and excavation industries. The Conference is the largest event in the underground damage prevention industry, drawing nearly 1,000 participants annually from around the world and offering 80+ hours of educational content.

"We are committed to informing our industry about the latest technologies to prevent damage to underground infrastructure, optimize workflows, and boost safety," said Duane Rodgers, CEO, PelicanCorp. "We're excited to exchange the latest news and developments that will impact the surging investments in infrastructure around the world. This Conference presents a unique opportunity to meet with industry professionals."

PelicanCorp's damage prevention experts will be presenting multiple sessions throughout the Conference.

Drop the Call Pick up the Click

Wednesday, February 15, 9:30 AM - 10:00 AM in the Pelican Courtyard

Emerging data shows that online tickets are the safest way to place locate requests. When compared to call centers, online self-service tickets are more efficient, reduce damages and improve response time.

The Revolution in Subsurface Mapping. How to Enhance Data and Increase Efficiency.

Wednesday, February 15, 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM in the Pelican Courtyard

Technology can provide more than just data, it protects lives, communities, and results in increased revenue. Learn how emerging trends in data collection can enhance your locate requests and reduce damages.

Handling Emergency Response

Thursday, February 16, 8:30 AM - 9:00 AM in the Pelican Courtyard

Discover why technology is replacing call centers and how the use of digital automation is augmenting the future of one call systems.

Electronic White Lining: A Solution to the Volume and Variability of the Industry's Biggest Problems

Thursday February 16, 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM in the PASA Courtyard

Too many tickets and not enough locators? EWL can become part of the solution to tackling some of the industry's biggest issues, such as late locates. Learn how the advancements achieved by EWL are the beginning of a technological revolution that will transform the industry.

"Networking with industry peers and adding our voice to the conversation is the best way for PelicanCorp to share the resources and best practices we've gathered from our global experience," said Denny Michael, Chief Marketing Officer, PelicanCorp. "Collaboration and the sharing of new technologies are vital to the underground asset damage prevention industry."

About PelicanCorp

PelicanCorp is the Global Leader in Damage Prevention Solutions built specifically for the protection of essential infrastructure. PelicanCorp connects people, applications, and devices through a unified platform to help industry professionals manage risk and build quality projects—safely, on time, and within budget. PelicanCorp has a diversified business model built on 40 years of experience protecting billions of dollars of global assets. PelicanCorp is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with offices and operations around the globe. Learn more at www.PelicanCorp.com or follow PelicanCorp on LinkedIn.

