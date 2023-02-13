Exploring the Growth and Potential of the Global Protein Therapeutics Market: Trends, Opportunities, and Key Players

Protein Therapeutics Market Overview 2030

Protein therapeutics market size was valued at $283.64 Bn in 2020, and is estimated to reach $566.66 Bn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Protein therapeutics, also known as biologics, are a class of drugs derived from proteins and other biological molecules. They are used to treat various diseases such as cancer, autoimmune diseases, and infections. The global protein therapeutics market size was valued at $283.64 Billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $566.66 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Market Size By 2030 USD 566.66 Billion

Growth Rate CAGR of 7.1%

Forecast period 2022 – 2030

Report Pages 270

Growth of the global protein therapeutics market is attributed to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in development of protein-based therapies, and various strategies adopted by key players of the market. Moreover, increase in healthcare expenditure and approval of new products are expected to further drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Biologics are different from traditional small molecule drugs, as they are large, complex molecules that are not easily synthesized in a laboratory. They are produced through biotechnology processes, such as recombinant DNA technology, which involves genetically engineering microorganisms to produce specific proteins.

Examples of protein therapeutics include monoclonal antibodies, which are designed to bind to specific proteins in the body that are involved in disease, and cytokines, which are proteins that regulate the immune system. Another example is erythropoietin (EPO), a hormone that stimulates the production of red blood cells and is used to treat anemia.

Protein therapeutics have several advantages over traditional small molecule drugs. They are highly specific, meaning they target only specific proteins in the body, reducing the risk of side effects. They also have the ability to modify the underlying biology of a disease, providing long-lasting effects. However, biologics are also more complex and difficult to manufacture than traditional drugs, and they must be stored and administered differently, often requiring refrigeration.

Overall, protein therapeutics play an increasingly important role in modern medicine and offer new treatment options for a range of diseases.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨-

The Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of protein therapeutics due to surge in chronic diseases and increase in demand for therapeutic drugs.

The number of clinics and hospitals across the globe increased during the pandemic, which supplemented the demand for protein therapeutics.

However, the prolonged lockdown and disruptions of manufacturing and transportation of healthcare essentials hinder the market.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, and approximately 70% of deaths from cancer occur in low- and middle-income countries. By 2040, the number of new cancer cases per year is expected to rise to 29.5 million and the number of cancer-related deaths is expected to rise to 16.4 million. Thus, rise in prevalence of cancer is anticipated to drive the protein therapeutics market required for drug efficacy and safety.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐚 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

Oncology: Biologics such as monoclonal antibodies and immune checkpoint inhibitors are used to treat cancer by blocking the growth and spread of cancer cells.

Autoimmune Diseases: Biologics are used to treat autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, and Crohn's disease by suppressing the immune system.

Infectious Diseases: Biologics such as monoclonal antibodies and vaccines are used to prevent and treat infectious diseases such as HIV, Hepatitis B, and influenza.

Neurology: Biologics are used to treat neurological diseases such as multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer's disease by modifying the underlying biology of the disease.

Hematology: Biologics such as erythropoietin are used to treat anemia by stimulating the production of red blood cells.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD): Biologics are used to treat IBD such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease by suppressing the immune system and reducing inflammation in the gut.

Cardiology: Biologics are used to treat heart diseases such as heart failure by regulating the heart's ability to pump blood.

These are just a few examples of the different therapeutic areas where protein therapeutics are used. With ongoing research and development, the use of biologics is likely to expand into new therapeutic areas and offer new treatment options for patients.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

North America accounted for a majority of the global protein therapeutics market share in 2020, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, adoption of technologically advanced treatments, presence of key players, and rise in healthcare expenditure in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness notable growth, owing to increase in R & D activities, increase in disposable income, and improvement in patient awareness toward protein therapeutics.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲-

Abbott Laboratories

Baxter International Inc.

Amgen Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck & Co., Inc.

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals)

Pfizer Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Sanofi

