Thrive HR Consulting Partners with Engage Mentoring to Facilitate Newly Launched ﻿HR Leadership Forum

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thrive HR Consulting announced its partnership today with Engage Mentoring to offer their new HR Leadership Forum for HR professionals at all stages of their career.

“This program allows you to become part of a peer mentoring community to learn and grow as both a mentor and a mentee from others in the program. Together, we are building the largest and most effective professional mentoring program for HR leaders in the nation,” said Alison Martin, Managing Partner at Engage Mentoring. “This is a leadership program for Human Resources Leaders who demonstrate a commitment to their development and the development of others. The program provides connections and opportunities for growth,” she added.

“Professional mentoring is critical for individuals and teams and we believe that our program will be of great help for HR Leaders. Our HR Leadership Forum will inspire them to realize their leadership potential and to focus on people again in this fast-paced work environment,“ says Jason Walker, Co-founder of Thrive HR Consulting.

The program benefits include learning about innovative strategies for attracting, retaining, and developing talent, earning a mentoring certification and SHRM credits, expanding your network with intention, engaging with human resources leaders from companies across the nation, selecting and learning from up to four different mentors each year on topics of your choosing, and; participating in group mentorship with peers.

In the Leadership 1:1 mentoring development program, participants choose leadership topics based on an initial assessment, then choose a mentor to work on one topic every three months.

Sample topics include Leadership, Confidence, Communication skills, Executive presence, Business acumen , Presentation skills, Managing diversity and Developing through coaching.

Additional details on the Engage Mentoring HR Leadership Forum are available at https://engagementoring.com/software/hr-leadership-group-coaching-mentoring-programs/.

About Thrive HR Consulting

Thrive HR Consulting is a Silicon Valley; Austin and Houston, TX; and Denver, CO based, minority-owned HR Advisory that provides Fractional CHRO Support and value-based HR Support. Thrive HR supports your HR needs virtually or in person. Our team’s specialties include Mergers and Acquisitions, C-Suite Executive Coaching, Employee Relations, Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Millennial Consulting, Performance Management, Employee Engagement, Talent Acquisitions and Digital HR Transformation, and the ability to improve overall HR performance for your organization. For more information, visit www.thrivehrconsulting.com.

About Engage Mentoring

Engage Mentoring's mission is to transform cultures by leveraging software that provides access to meaningful relationships. We work with companies of all sizes and now offer leadership forums for professionals who work in the human resources and diversity space. Learn more at: www.engagementoring.com.