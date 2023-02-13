'Top tips for recruiting friends to help you pack' from the Reno, South Lake Tahoe movers

One way to test true friendship is to put out a call for help packing and moving. It's great when friends show up to help and being organized about who shows up, when they show up and what they do is the best way to avoid a lot of stress and headaches, reports the moving experts from Owens Brothers Transfer.

It might seem like free help is a good way to cut down on some of the expenses of moving, but we all know there is some kind of cost to just about everything. The two worse case scenarios for recruiting friends to help are:

No one shows up, despite free pizza and beer.

Everyone shows up and who knows what was packed, which box it's in, if it's packed safely, labeled correctly, or where the heck all the boxes are. You also run out of beer and pizza.

Following a few easy tips gets the job done, keeps everything under control, nothing gets broken, lost in a pile of packing materials, or packed in the wrong box and all the boxes are correctly labeled.

Based on over 40 years of serving the packing, moving, and storage needs of families and businesses, the professional movers serving South Lake Tahoe, Nevada, and California have some important tips that can make moving on a budget a little easier:

Plan. A sudden, unexpected move is rare so take some time to plan and get organized as far in advance as possible.

Create a budget. Even when friends pitch in, there are expenses. Storage, moving van, packing materials, and even paying for some professional services are expenses to consider.

Weigh the benefits of professional services with help from friends and decide which professional services are the most important. Schedule those services well in advance.

Clear out as many unwanted items as possible before starting to pack.

People like to help and more friends will be willing when the tasks are organized and manageable. Make a shift schedule for packing room-by-room for specific time frames on specific days then ask friends to sign up for a shift. Limit the shifts to between two to four hours.

Have plenty of sturdy boxes, packing materials, markers, and labels ahead of time.

Pack fragile items first, clearly mark the boxes, and store those boxes together in one safe place. Organizing fragile items helps prevent breakage when the time comes to move.

Hire a sitter to watch the kids and keep pets out of the way so packing is uninterrupted.

Feed the volunteers! Tasty snacks and a light meal are always welcome!

Working with a full-service moving company like the South Lake Tahoe-based movers, Owens Brothers Transfer, even when on a budget delivers peace of mind and helps the entire process go smoothly.

Owens Brothers Transfer provides:

Local and long-distance moving.

Full-service packing and unpacking.

Secured warehouse storage.

The company helps with residential and commercial storage and moving services for South Lake Tahoe, nearby communities, and the entire Reno Basin.

