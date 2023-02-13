Dimensional Insight Earns Straight "A" Grades in Data & Analytics Platform Category in Annual Best in KLAS Report

Company is a consistently high performer in its category, achieving stellar scores from customers for 13 straight years

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dimensional Insight®, an award-winning enterprise analytics provider, today announced it is a top performer in the Data & Analytics Platform category in the 2023 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report. Dimensional Insight earned all "A" grades from customers in KLAS' six Customer Experience Pillars and was a high scorer in its category with an overall score of 93.4 out of 100.

Each year, KLAS publishes the Best in KLAS report, ranking vendors across the many technology and services markets within healthcare. This report amplifies the voice of the provider and payer communities, whose willingness to share their feedback with KLAS fuels this report.

"For the 13 years that KLAS has rated Dimensional Insight, we have consistently been a top performer in our category. We attribute this to our 'customer first' culture, where the success of our customers is of top importance," says Fred Powers, CEO and co-founder at Dimensional Insight. "This culture has fueled greatly improved outcomes for our customers, and it has also led to an expansion of our services and staff this past year, which stands in stark contrast to many other tech companies that are cutting back."

According to one director who provided feedback to KLAS in September 2022, "The team we have worked with for implementation and support has been stellar. I can't think of a vendor I have worked with who has been as easy to reach, has been as approachable, and hasn't charged me for every phone call or question. The staff at Dimensional Insight know the answers right off the top of their heads; if the staff has to get with somebody to get us an answer, we always hear back from them in very short order. The contacts I work with are excellent, very professional, and knowledgeable. It is amazing if companies keep that kind of talent. I have had the same core team for a while, and that is unheard of. I am very pleased."

In the report, Dimensional Insight received the following grades in KLAS' six Customer Experience Pillars:

"A" in Culture

"A+" in Loyalty

"A-" in Operations

"A-" in Product

"A" in Relationship

"A+" in Value

In addition, Dimensional Insight was the only vendor in the category for whom 100% of customers answered "yes" to all of the following questions:

Avoids charging for every little thing?

Keeps all promises?

Part of long-term plans?

Would you buy again?

KLAS subscribers can see current rankings in the Data & Analytics Platform category on the KLAS website: https://klasresearch.com/compare/data-and-analytics-platforms/97

