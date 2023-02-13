transcosmos inc Joins NetSuite Solution Provider Program

Leading digital transformation services and consulting provider launches NetSuite practice to meet the growing demand for cloud ERP

TOKYO, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc., a leading global outsourcing company, today announced that it has joined the Oracle NetSuite Solution Provider Program. With NetSuite, transcosmos will help its customers take advantage of a powerful cloud ERP system to gain the visibility and control needed to adapt and thrive.

"As our customers continue to expand globally, the management of a decentralized infrastructure, which is unique to each country, has become a key challenge," said Tsuyoshi Washio, corporate executive officer of transcosmos. "This partnership will allow our customers to take advantage of NetSuite's integrated business system alongside transcosmos business process outsourcing expertise. The combined capabilities will help organizations consolidate business management and IT infrastructures, improve operations, and optimize efficiency."

By joining the program, transcosmos is able to leverage its extensive experience to promote, implement, and tailor NetSuite to its clients in the manufacturing and telecommunications industries. The NetSuite Solution Provider Program provides access to a comprehensive portfolio of enablement and entitlement activities, which helps NetSuite partners to unlock new revenue opportunities. NetSuite partners can leverage every aspect of the suite, including ERP, inventory management, CRM, and ecommerce. In addition, transcosmos is also joining the NetSuite SuiteLife initiative. SuiteLife helps accelerate partner onboarding and provides multiple layers of engagement and support as well as access to NetSuite best practices.

"We are pleased to welcome transcosmos to our Solution Provider Program and SuiteLife initiative," said KK Pan, vice president of sales, Oracle NetSuite, JAPAC. "We look forward to working with the team at transcosmos to combine their expertise with our robust suite of technologies to create new revenue opportunities for transcosmos and achieve mutual success for our customers."

The NetSuite Solution Provider Program allows NetSuite partners to take advantage of the growing demand for cloud ERP to expand their businesses. As part of this program, partners have access to strategic practice planning, in-person and on-demand training across functional areas, and assets and best practices to support the entire customer acquisition and success lifecycle. In addition, the robust cloud system delivered by NetSuite, which includes ERP, inventory management, CRM, and ecommerce, enables partners to thrive. As a NetSuite partner, organizations will spend less time solving technology issues and more time solving business issues to help their customers adapt and thrive.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined highly skilled people using up-to-date technology to enhance the competitive strength of our clients through the provision of superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization throughout our 172 offices across 28 countries with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing operational excellence. Additionally, following the high adoption of e-commerce practices globally, transcosmos provides a comprehensive one-stop Global eCommerce service to deliver excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries around the globe. transcosmos aims to be a "Global Digital Transformation Partner" for our clients, supporting their transformation by leveraging digital technology to respond to the ever-changing business environment.

