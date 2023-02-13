Submit Release
Recruit Holdings Announces Appointment of Katrina Lake to Board of Directors

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (TSE 6098) ("Recruit Holdings" or the "Company") announced today its Board of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members for the fiscal year 2023. These members are subject to approvals at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled in June 2023.

Candidate for New Board Director

The Company has decided to appoint Katrina Lake to the role of Outside Director of the Board to further strengthen the management and supervision of its overall business operations and to enhance enterprise value.

Katrina has a wealth of experience and extensive knowledge gained both from building a technology based platform business in the U.S., and her tenure serving as CEO and Chairperson of an expanding business that is publicly traded on the U.S. stock exchange. She also has experience serving on the Board of Directors of some platform companies, including one that was publicly traded.

President and CEO of the Company, Hisayuki Idekoba, commenting on the appointment, said, "We are pleased to welcome Katrina to the Recruit Board of Directors. In addition to her entrepreneurial spirit and impressive experience, Katrina shares a deep commitment for our mission to help connect people to opportunity faster and more simply."

About Recruit Group

Recruit Holdings is a global leader in HR technology aiming to simplify hiring. Our brands Indeed, the #1 job site in the world, and Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies, maintain a two-sided talent marketplace with meaningful reach to job seekers and employers globally. We are committed to driving societal change by leveraging our strength in the employment space so that everyone may prosper together.

In Japan, we operate a media and solutions business focused on helping businesses work smarter through online advertising services, job platforms and cloud-based SaaS solutions.

