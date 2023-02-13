Hypercharge Announces 110 EV Charging Stations at Cressey Development

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2023) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (FSE: PB7) (the “Company” or “Hypercharge”), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has been selected by Cressey Development Group to provide 110 Level 2 EV chargers to Format, a new residential building located at 1503 Kingsway, Vancouver, with installation due to be completed in Spring 2023.

Cressey Development Group is a real estate development company with over 50 years of experience, specializing in the construction of luxury residential and commercial spaces in British Columbia, Alberta, and Washington State. The company has a diverse portfolio of projects, including condominiums, retail, office, hotel, industrial, and mixed-use buildings, and has earned a reputation for quality design and construction.

"This project with Cressey reinforces Hypercharge's commitment to creating a more sustainable future and providing convenient and accessible charging options to all," said Chris Koch, Head of Growth and Partnerships at Hypercharge. "Cressey chose Hypercharge because of our positive track record on a previous project and the knowledge that our products fit their current and future needs."

Over 65% of condo owners have opted-in to have Hypercharge EV charging in their parking stalls, demonstrating a growing demand for critical charging infrastructure in residential buildings. With occupancy at Format due in Summer 2023, the majority of residents will have access to convenient and reliable EV charging.

"At Cressey, we pride ourselves on customer service and therefore our partner relationships must demonstrate the same values," said Nathan Gurvich, Senior Development Manager at Cressey Development Group. "Hypercharge has established equal principles and brought innovative EV charging solutions and local market knowledge to our projects, all of which deliver on our high expectations."

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. HC PB is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to multi-unit residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

