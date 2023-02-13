SpyBiotech Appoints Industry Veteran Eddie Gray as Chair of its Board of Directors

SpyBiotech, a biotechnology company with a novel vaccine platform technology that can target infectious diseases, cancer, and chronic diseases, has appointed Eddie Gray, MBA, as Chairman of its Board of Directors. Gray joins the Board as an independent director.

Gray has over forty years of global experience in the life sciences industry, twenty-five years of that time at GlaxoSmithKline PLC culminating as President of the European Pharmaceutical business and member of the Corporate Executive Team. During this time, he was extensively involved in leadership of vaccine and other anti-infectives businesses. From 2013-2019 he was CEO of Dynavax Technologies, a California biotechnology company. During his tenure, Dynavax raised sufficient funds to plan and complete the clinical program, achieve FDA approval and successfully launch its first product, a vaccine for prevention of Hepatitis B. Gray was later appointed Chair of the UK Government Covid-19 Antivirals Taskforce during the peak of the pandemic, successfully identifying and securing supply of at-home treatments for the most vulnerable patients who contracted the virus. He is a Board member of The Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO), the UK press regulatory body.

"I am excited to join SpyBio's Board of Directors as Chair as the company progresses its first vaccine candidate into the clinic," said Eddie Gray. "SpyBio's internal proprietary SpyTag/SpyCatcher protein superglue enabled VLP-based technology can be incorporated with different platforms to create a plug-and-play toolbox for vaccine development with several advantages and has immense potential across various applications."

"Given his deep operational experience and extensive knowledge about virus transmission and prevention, Eddie is an excellent addition to the Board of Directors during this critical time for our company," said Mark Leuchtenberger, Chief Executive Officer of SpyBio. "We look forward to his leadership as we endeavor to advance our lead candidate toward the clinic and continue development of our cost-effective and highly scalable technology."

SpyBio is a biotechnology company with a novel vaccine platform technology to target infectious diseases, cancer and chronic diseases. The company was spun out of the University of Oxford in 2017 by Oxford Science Enterprises (OSE) and has raised $39mm to date. Based on science developed at Oxford, SpyBio's novel vaccine platform is based on a proprietary protein "superglue" technology which binds antigens to vaccine delivery platforms in a way which minimizes delivery risk and enhances immunogenicity and efficacy. The technology is potentially one of the safest and most effective ways to create vaccines: cost-effective and highly scalable. This makes it ideal for use against infectious diseases in challenging environments, such as in the developing world, but also with potential application in non-infectious disease settings such as cancer. SpyBio has the exclusive rights from the University of Oxford to apply, commercialize and sub-license the SpyTag/SpyCatcher technology in vaccine development. www.spybiotech.com

