Padilla: Statement On Criticisms Against the Resolution to Amend the Constitution's Economic Provisions

PHILIPPINES, February 13 - Press Release

February 12, 2023 Statement On Criticisms Against the Resolution to Amend the Constitution's Economic Provisions I respect the opinions and suggestions made by some of my fellow senators regarding the resolution I filed in the Senate, seeking to amend some economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution in a bid to enhance our economic growth. I ask them to consider the resolution and rest assured that it contains nothing about political provisions, including the extension of terms or the changing of the form of government. The Resolution of Both Houses No. 3 is strictly about our economy and investments that would bring jobs and livelihood for our people. While laws have been passed in the past Congress such as amendments to the Public Service Act and the Trade Liberalization Act, it cannot be denied that foreign investors still think twice about investing in the Philippines due to the Constitution's current provisions. Also, we cannot discount the questions raised by some sectors about the constitutionality of the Public Service Act. It is clear that the Constitution is the highest law of our Motherland. It cannot be amended through regular legislation like in past Congresses. Amendments can take place in only three ways: Constitutional Convention; Constituent Assembly; or People's Initiative. Of the three, the Constituent Assembly is the most practical and economical. In my resolution, I made it clear that the Senate and House of Representatives will vote separately, so there will be no joint assembly, joint session or joint voting where the voice of 24 senators will be drowned by those of almost 300 members of the House. Tungkol sa Pagtutol sa Resolusyong Baguhin ang Economic Provisions ng Saligang Batas Ginagalang po natin ang opinyon at mungkahi ng ilan sa ating mga kapatid sa Senado ukol sa resolusyon natin na amyendahan ang ilang probisyon ng ating Saligang Batas para matiyak na lumago ang ating ekonomiya. Kung maaari ay mainam na basahin po ng mga kapatid nating mga senador ang panukala na aking ihinain para maliwanagan po sila na una sa lahat, wala rito ang patungkol sa pulitika, lalo na ang pagpapalawig ng termino o ang pagbabago ng porma ng gobyerno. Patungkol lamang po ito sa usapin ng ekonomiya at pamumuhunan na makapagbibigay ng trabaho at kabuhayan sa ating mga kababayan. Maliwanag din po na bagama't may mga ipinasang batas ng 18th Congress katulad ng amendments sa Public Service Act at Trade Liberalization Act ay mananatiling malaking hadlang sa pagpasok ng dayuhang mamumuhunan dahil sinaklawan po ito ang Saligang Batas na pagmumulan ng tanong ng legalidad na magbibigay ng alinlangan sa mga dayuhang mamumuhunan. Ito ay bukod sa mga pagkwestyon ng ilan sa constitutionality ng Public Service Act. Maliwanag po na ang Saligang Batas ang pinakamataas na batas ng Inang Bayan. Hindi po maaari itong amyendahan ng regular na batas na katulad ng ginawa noong 18th Congress. Kailangan po ito dumaan sa tatlong moda lamang: Constitutional Convention; Constituent Assembly; o People's Initiative. Sa tatlong modang ito, ang Constituent Assembly ang pinaka-praktikal at pinakasulit sa pananalapi at panahon. At sa aking resolusyon, malinaw na boboto nang hiwalay ang Senado at Kamara, kaya walang joint assembly, joint session o joint voting kung saan maaaring masapawan ang 24 senador ng halos 300 miyembro ng Kamara.