Padilla: Why We Should Continue Seeking to Reform the Economic Provisions in the Constitution

February 13, 2023 Why We Should Continue Seeking to Reform the Economic Provisions in the Constitution I have heard from past presidents that they are not prioritizing amending the Constitution, particularly its economic provisions. It is sad because if we do not make the needed changes to the Charter's economic provisions, ordinary Filipinos will not feel the benefits of progress for our Motherland, or of improvements in their lot in life. The Foreign Direct Investments that we badly need cannot come true without the proper provisions from our Constitution. And most of the pledges by foreign investors from our leaders' foreign trips will not materialize. I repeat: In any country, the basic law is the Constitution. Because of this, I will continue the hearings to update our Constitution. My job in the Senate is to benefit our Motherland and inform our people about what we are doing. As the President's senatorial candidate in UniTeam, I support all his priority legislation. That said, I will pursue my own advocacies, with or without the President's support, because that is my obligation to the people - and I will stay the course in the Senate, as part of our democracy. Whether or not my fellow senators support my advocacy, it is important that the people know why our growth as a nation has been held back - and what must be done to address this. Tuloy ang Pagsulong sa Pagreporma sa Economic Provisions ng Saligang Batas Narinig ko na rin po sa mga nagdaan na Pangulo na hindi 'prayoridad' ang pag-amyenda sa Saligang Batas, lalo ang probisyon na makakapagpaunlad ng ekonomiya. Nakakalungkot lamang po na kung walang pag-amyenda sa mga economic provision, tunay na hindi mararamdaman ng mga ordinaryong manggagawa ang pag-unlad, una ng Inang Bayan at pangalawa, ang pag-asenso ng kanilang buhay. Ang sinasabi nilang pagpasok ng dayuhang mamumuhunan: Hindi pa po nagiging makatotohanan ang sinasabi nilang pagpasok ng dayuhang mamumuhunan, kung kaya, mula noon hanggang ngayon, karamihan po ng mga pledges ng mga foreign investors sa mga foreign trips ng ating mga mahal na Pangulo ay mananatiling pangako lamang. Inuulit ko po: Sa kahit anong bansa, ang pinakamataas na batas ay ang Saligang Batas. Dahil dito, tuloy ang aking pagpursigi sa pagdinig tungkol sa pag-ayos ng ating Saligang Batas. Ako po ay narito sa Senado para sa ikaaayos ng Inang Bayan at impormasyon para sa mga Pilipino. Bilang kandidato ng Pangulo sa UniTeam, ako ay nakasuporta sa mga panukala niya para sa Senado. Pero ang sarili kong panukala, pabor man ang mahal na Pangulo o hindi, obligasyon ko sa taongbayan ang isulong ito at marinig sa apat na sulok ng demokrasya ng Senado. Suportahan man o ibasura man ng mga kapatid natin sa Senado, mahalaga na marinig ng taumbayan ang dahilan kung bakit pigil na pigil ang pag-unlad ng ating Bansa - at kung ano ang kailangang gawin para tugunan ito.