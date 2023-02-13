Submit Release
Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on China harassing PH coast guard with laser

PHILIPPINES, February 13 - Press Release
February 13, 2023

The Chinese government, if it wants to show true leadership of the region, should act responsibly, and restrain any behavior by its coast guard, navy, and maritime militia that might further inflame the situation in the West Philippine Sea.

Tensions are already high, but what is China doing instead? She is only getting more brazen by the day. Her shameless harassment, causing temporary blindness to Filipino crew members, should warrant a penalty. Iligal na nga ang presensya nila sa West Philippine Sea, nanakit pa sila ng kababayan natin.

This is why our navy and coast guard forces have my full support as they implement proper countermeasures against the repeated unjust and violent operations of Chinese elements in the country's maritime zones. Atin ang Pilipinas at karapatan nating magdepensa sa ating teritoryo, mamamayan, at soberanya.

I also reiterate my call for Malacañang and the DFA to meet with other claimant countries in the ASEAN as well as member-states of the QUAD to ensure that peace is upheld in our waters. We need to establish an updated security framework with our partners in the region as soon as possible. Magpapatuloy ang pambabastos ng Tsina kung hindi sila napipigilan.

