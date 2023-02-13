PHILIPPINES, February 13 - Press Release

February 13, 2023 Robin Pushes Criminal Action vs 'Disappearing' STL Operators Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla on Monday pushed for the filing of criminal cases against delinquent operators of Small Town Lottery, especially those who disappear after failing to remit their earnings to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO). Padilla made the call after learning that the PCSO has yet to collect a whopping P5 billion from STL operators who "disappear" after their franchises were terminated. "Sa palagay ko, mga mahal kong kasama sa Senado, palagay ko po itong usaping ito, kailangan hindi na maging civil case. Dapat maging criminal case ito (My Senate colleagues, I believe this is no longer a matter of filing civil cases but of criminal cases)," he said at the hearing of the Senate Committee on Games and Amusements. Padilla was disturbed after learning during the hearing that the PCSO has yet to file criminal cases against STL operators who did not remit their earnings, and merely terminated their franchises. He stressed the PCSO must be on the lookout against "hunyango" or chameleon-like operators who not only fail to remit their earnings but may also try to register for new franchises using different names. "Dito sa ating bansa maraming hunyango rito (There are so many chameleons in our midst)," aniya. For his part, Sen. Raffy Tulfo said the issue raised by Padilla may be tackled in the next hearing. "That is a very good issue you raised," he told Padilla. "Sa next hearing tatalakayin natin yan saan napunta ang P5 bilyon na yan (In the next hearing we will tackle where the P5 billion went)." Robin, Isinulong ang Kasong Kriminal vs Tiwaling STL Operator Panahon na para habulin ng kasong kriminal ang mga tiwaling operator ng Small Town Lottery na hindi nag-remit ng tamang kita sa Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office at tila biglang naglalaho, ayon kay Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla nitong Lunes. Iginiit ito ni Padilla matapos malaman na higit P5 bilyon ang utang na hindi na kinokolekta ng PCSO sa mga STL operator na na-terminate na ang prangkisa. "Sa palagay ko, mga mahal kong kasama sa Senado, palagay ko po itong usaping ito, kailangan hindi na maging civil case. Dapat maging criminal case ito," aniya sa pagdinig ng Senate Committee on Games and Amusements. Hindi natuwa si Padilla matapos malaman sa pagdinig na wala pang nakakasuhan ng kasong kriminal sa mga STL operator na hindi nakapagbayad, at sa halip ay tine-terminate lamang ang prangkisa. Ayon din kay Padilla, dapat bantayan ng PCSO ang mga "talipandas" at "hunyango" na operator na hindi nagbayad pero maaaring magrehistro uli gamit ang ibang pangalan. "Dito sa ating bansa maraming hunyango rito," aniya. Tugon ni Sen. Raffy Tulfo, maaaring talakayin ang isyu na ito sa susunod na pagdinig. "That is a very good issue you raised," aniya kay Padilla. "Sa next hearing tatalakayin natin yan saan napunta ang P5 bilyon na yan."