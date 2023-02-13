Global Outlook for Antacids Market | Growth rate at 4.5 percent during the forecast period, Regional Insights and Key Players

Antacid Market size was valued at USD 7 Bn. in 2021 and the total Antacid Market revenue is expected to grow at 4.5 % from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 9.9 Bn.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a global Healthcare market research firm, has published a competitive intelligence and market research report on the “ Antacids Market ”. The total market opportunity for Antacids was USD 7 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at 4.5 percent CAGR through the forecast period to reach USD 9.9 Bn by 2029. As per the report, the North America region is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.



Antacids Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The report on Antacids Market by Maximize Market Research offers the market size, share, growth rate and market trends as well as the parameters influencing it in both the long term and short term. Detailed information on market trends have been included, which provides an idea about the current and future potential of the market. An in-depth analysis of the upcoming challenges in the market in terms of revenue, sales import and export have been provided in the report. The segment-wise analysis of the Antacids industry has been provided in the report and the segments are further divided into sub-segments. The three major segments in which the market is divided are dosage form, drug class and distribution channel. For the competitive analysis, the report provides list of market leaders, followers and new entrants with their strategic alliances, partnerships, and acquisitions. As per the report, the market is expected to experience severe rivalry as a result of the entry of small- to medium-sized businesses and multinational firms.

Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/100180

To estimate the Antacids Market size, the bottom-up approach has been used. To collect the data for the report, primary and secondary research methods were used that were combined to make the report authentic , which acts as an investor’s guide. The report includes Porter's five forces analysis that helps to understand the industry structure of companies with their growth strategies. It also includes PESTLE analysis, which provides the external key factors that influence the industry. SWOT analysis was conducted to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the Antacids Market.

Market Size in 2021 USD 7 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 9.9 Bn. CAGR 4.5 % (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 289 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 110 Segment Covered Dosage Form, Drug Class and Distribution Channel Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Antacids Market Overview

Antacids is the class of drugs that neutralizes the acid in the stomach. They are available in liquid, tablets, capsules and powder form. The different types of antiacid available are magnesium trisilicate, sodium bicarbonate, calcium carbonate , aluminium hydroxide, magnesium hydroxide and magnesium carbonate. They are used to treat conditions like indigestion, acidity, heartburn and an upset stomach.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/100180

Antacids Market Dynamics

The factors due to which the global market has mainly grown are the increasing prevalence of obesity and increasing prevalence of Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). The factors that are expected to drive the market during the forecast period are rapidly increasingly technological advancements, increasing demand from various end-users and increasing investments in R&D. The increasing popularity of self- medication is one of the major factors that is also expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. The elements like side effects including laxative effect, constipation and allergic responses are expected to hamper the Antacids Market growth.

Antacids Market Regional Insights

The Antacids market in North America is the largest market and it is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The regional market is expected to grow rapidly owing to the increasing geriatric population and initiatives taken by the pharmaceutical organizations to generate novel formulation.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/100180

The Asia Pacific region is also expected to grow at a high CAGR due to the growing pharmaceutical industry, increasing sales of antacids and strategic developments by local players.

Antacids Market Segmentation

By Dosage Form

Tablet

Liquid

Powder

Others

By Drug Class

Proton Pump Inhibitors

H2 Antagonist

Acid Neutralizers

Pro-Motility Agents

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy



Purchase Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/checkout/?method=PayPal&reportId=100180&type=Single%20User

Antacids Market Key Competitors include:

Abbott Laboratories (US)

WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corporation (US)

Advance Pharmaceutical Inc. (US)

CVS Pharmacy, Inc. (US)

Safetec of America, Inc. (US)

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Mylan N.V. (US)

Pfizer Inc (US)

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (US)

Procter & Gamble (US)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany)

Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Haleon plc (UK)

GSK Plc. (UK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc (UK)

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (UK)

Sanofi S.A. (France)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (India)

Lupin (India)

Cipla Limited (India)

Aurobindo Pharma (India)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (India)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)

Key questions answered in the Antacids Market are:

What is the Antacids Market Size?

What are the global trends in the Antacids Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Antacids Market?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for Antacids Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Antacids Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Antacids Market?

What are the major challenges that the Antacids Market could face in the future?

Who held the largest market share in Antacids Market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Dosage Form, Drug Class, Distribution Channel and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region in a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:

Sarcoma Drugs Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 1405.3 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 23 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing incidence and prevalence of various types of cancers and increasing cases of soft tissue sarcoma.

Psychedelic Drugs Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 9.85 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 15.10 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing acceptance of the medications for treating depression.

Intravenous Iron Drugs Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 5.00 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.5 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by growing prevalence of iron deficiency and increase in renal disease patients undergoing dialysis.

Congestive Heart Failure Drugs Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 17.73 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 12.8 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by increasing geriatric population with the unhealthy lifestyles and junk food.

Dermatology Drugs Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 123.9 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 12.9 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the investments in the Research and Development by market key players for the production and clinical trials of new drugs due to the rise in demand for new, effective, and less costly drugs Combined with the increase in skin cancer and disorders.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

Contact Maximize Market Research: 3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2 Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe, Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India sales@maximizemarketresearch.com +91 96071 95908, +91 9607365656