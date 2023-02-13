STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON CHINA AND EDCA

Malacañang should summon the Chinese ambassador even if China's belligerent stance is set. He should answer for his country's continued harassment and relay to his government that we will not tolerate any further disrespect. Nasa bansa siya natin kaya't may pananagutan siya dito.

Simultaneously, President Marcos should direct government to build up the capacity of our navy and coast guard to operate within the existing regional security framework. Additionally, he should not rush to accept the expanded coverage of the EDCA.

I am aware that the administration has agreed to designate four additional EDCA sites in the country, but this should be in close, constant, and active consultation with the LGUs. Residents should also have a say on whether or not they want, or even need, US military presence in their communities. Dapat ang mga residente at ang taumbayan ang masunod kasi tayo naman ang lubos na maapektuhan sa mga desisyong ito.