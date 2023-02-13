Submit Release
News Search

There were 555 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,655 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on China and EDCA

PHILIPPINES, February 13 - Press Release
February 13, 2023

STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON CHINA AND EDCA

Malacañang should summon the Chinese ambassador even if China's belligerent stance is set. He should answer for his country's continued harassment and relay to his government that we will not tolerate any further disrespect. Nasa bansa siya natin kaya't may pananagutan siya dito.

Simultaneously, President Marcos should direct government to build up the capacity of our navy and coast guard to operate within the existing regional security framework. Additionally, he should not rush to accept the expanded coverage of the EDCA.

I am aware that the administration has agreed to designate four additional EDCA sites in the country, but this should be in close, constant, and active consultation with the LGUs. Residents should also have a say on whether or not they want, or even need, US military presence in their communities. Dapat ang mga residente at ang taumbayan ang masunod kasi tayo naman ang lubos na maapektuhan sa mga desisyong ito.

You just read:

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on China and EDCA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.