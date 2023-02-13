Revolutionizing the Healthcare Landscape: A Comprehensive Insight into the Global Advanced Wound Care Market - 2030

Advanced Wound Care Market Growth

Advanced wound care market size was valued at $8,978.0 Mn in 2020, and is projected to reach $14,190.5 Mn by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐖𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Allied Market Research, the global advanced wound care market was pegged at $8.97 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $14.19 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in prevalence of chronic wounds significantly over past few years, rise in global geriatric population, and surge in prevalence of diabetes and obesity which can complex the wound infections are the factors that promote the advanced wound care market growth significantly during forecast period.

Impact of Covid-19 on Advanced Wound Care Market-

The Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected the market due to countrywide lockdown and canceled or postponed elective surgeries. Moreover, the prolonged lockdown disrupted the supply chain and increased the prices of medical equipment and raw materials.

However, the increase in skin injuries in medical care providers is expected to boost the demand for advanced wound care.

Advanced wound care refers to a range of medical interventions and treatments used to manage wounds that are difficult to heal, such as chronic wounds, pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and surgical wounds. These types of wounds can be caused by a variety of factors, including aging, poor circulation, a weakened immune system, or a disease such as diabetes.

The goal of advanced wound care is to improve the healing process and prevent infections, while reducing pain and improving the overall quality of life for the patient. Some common advanced wound care treatments include:

Debridement: This involves removing dead or infected tissue from the wound, which can improve the healing process.

Dressings: Special dressings are used in advanced wound care to promote healing, protect the wound from infection, and manage exudate (fluid that drains from the wound).

Negative pressure wound therapy: This involves using a vacuum-assisted device to remove exudate from the wound and promote healing.

Bio-engineered skin substitutes: These are laboratory-grown skin replacements that can be used to cover the wound and promote healing.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy: This involves breathing 100% oxygen in a pressurized chamber to increase the amount of oxygen delivered to the wound, which can help speed up the healing process.

Growth factor therapy: This involves applying growth factors, such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP), to the wound to promote healing.

Advanced wound care treatments are often used in combination with each other, and the specific treatment plan will depend on the type and severity of the wound. A multidisciplinary team of healthcare professionals, including wound care specialists, doctors, and nurses, typically work together to provide the best care for patients with advanced wounds.

𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

Moist wound dressings: These are dressings that are designed to keep the wound moist and promote a healing environment.

Negative pressure wound therapy: This segment includes devices that use negative pressure to remove exudate and promote healing.

Bio-active dressings: These are dressings that contain active agents, such as growth factors or antimicrobial agents, to promote healing and prevent infections.

Advanced wound closure products: These include products such as skin substitutes, tissue adhesives, and sutures that are used to close and protect wounds.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy: This segment includes devices and services related to hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which delivers 100% oxygen to the wound to promote healing.

Compression therapy: This segment includes products and devices that apply compression to wounds to reduce swelling and improve circulation.

Debridement products: These are products and devices that are used to remove dead or infected tissue from the wound.

Each of these segments has its own set of products and technologies that are used to provide advanced wound care, and they can be used in combination with each other to achieve the best possible outcome. The specific combination of products and treatments used will depend on the type and severity of the wound, as well as the patient's overall health and medical history.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The global advanced wound care market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

The global advanced wound care market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as 3M (Acelity Inc.), B Braun Melsungen AG, Adynxx, Inc., ConvaTec Group plc, Coloplast A/S, Integra Lifesciences (Derma sciences), Essity AB (BSN Medical GmbH), Johnson & Johnson, Investor AB (Mölnlycke Health Care AB), Medtronic plc., Medline Industries, Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc., and Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

