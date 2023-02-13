Club World Cup: Carlo Ancelotti 'Impressed' by Mohammed VI Football Academy

MOROCCO, February 13 - Real Madrid’s coach Carlo Ancelotti said, Friday, that he has been ''impressed'' by the Mohammed VI Football Academy, training camp of the Los Blancos during the Club World Cup, which is held in the cities of Rabat and Tangier (February 1-11).

''The training center of the Mohammed VI Football Academy is impressive,'' said the Italian coach in statements to the media on the eve of the final of the Club World Cup, which will pit Real Madrid against Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia on Saturday at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat.

"Rabat is a very nice city, very beautiful and very clean. The people are very respectful," he said, assuring that the team is "delighted to play in Morocco."

“We are very happy (...) All the conditions are met, we just have to win on Saturday and win the title,'' he insisted.

On the occasion of the Club World Cup, the official channel of Real Madrid has devoted a series of news reports on the Kingdom’s capital, its tourist potential and its sports infrastructure.

The television of the Madrid team has highlighted the infrastructure hosting the Mondialito, with special mention for the Mohammed VI Football Academy and the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat.

MAP: 10 February 2023