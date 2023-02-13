Offshore Decommissioning Market Future Development 2023 -2030 Industry Growth, Size, Share |Allseas Group, AF Gruppen

Offshore Decommissioning Market

Decommissioning refers to the process of ending oil and gas operation at the offshore platformkeeping in account the risk and safety of the offshore environment

Offshore decommissioning refers to the process of dismantling and removing offshore oil and gas installations, such as platforms, wells, pipelines and subsea infrastructure, at the end of their useful life. Decommissioning is a complex and challenging process that requires careful planning and execution to ensure the safe and environmentally responsible removal of the installations and the restoration of the site to its pre-development state.

There are several reasons why decommissioning may be necessary, including the depletion of reserves, changes in market conditions, technological advances, and shifting regulatory requirements. The decommissioning process typically involves several stages, including planning, preparation, removal, and site restoration.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as types, applications, and regions.

List of Top Key Players in Offshore Decommissioning Market Report are:

◘ Acteon Group Limited

◘ Topicus Finan BV

◘ AF Gruppen ASA

◘ Tetra Technologies Inc.

◘ Allseas Group S.A.

◘ DeepOcean Group Holding B.V.

◘ John Wood Group Plc

◘ Exxon Mobil Corporation

Scope of the Offshore Decommissioning Market:

The Global Offshore Decommissioning market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2023, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Offshore Decommissioning Market: Segmentation:

Global Offshore Decommissioning Market, By Decommissioning Service:

◘ Removal, Disposal, Remediation and Environmental Studies

◘ Modelling and Sampling

◘ Waste Mapping and Handling

◘ Impact Assessment Program and Decommissioning Plan

◘ HAZID (Hazard Identification Study) and Safety Screening, Removal of Equipment with NORM

◘ Stress Analysis, Lifting and Rigging Procedures

◘ Transportation and Sea Fastening

Global Offshore Decommissioning Market, By Process :

◘ Project Management Planning and Engineering

◘ Permitting Compliance Regulatory Compliance

◘ Platform Preparation

◘ Well Plugging and abandonment

◘ Conductor Removal

◘ Mobilization & Demobilization of Derrick Barges

◘ Platform Removal

◘ Pipeline and Cable Decommissioning

◘ Material Disposal Site clearance

Global Offshore Decommissioning Market, By Water Depth :

◘ Shallow

◘ Deep Water

◘ Ultra Deep Water

Offshore Decommissioning Market: Geographical Analysis:

✤ North America: U.S. and Canada

✤ Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

✤ Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

✤ Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

✤ Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East

✤ Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa

We employed a suggested mix of top-down and bottom-up methodologies to estimate quantitative characteristics and segment the global Offshore Decommissioning market.

Key Questions Answered In the Report

