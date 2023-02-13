Uterine Manipulation Devices Market expected to reach US$ 570.3 Million through 2033: Surge in the Prevalence of Gynecological Diseases, Coupled with the Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures | Future Market Insights,

Nearly half of the Uterine Manipulation Devices Market Demand comes from the US, UK, and China, States FMI. The Uterine Manipulation Devices Market in the USA is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2033, to reach a valuation of US$ 180.6 Million

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Uterine Manipulation Devices Market revenues were estimated at US$ 297.7 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2033, according to a recently published Future Market Insights report. By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach US$ 570.3 Million. The aggregate revenue from the US, the UK, and China were US$ 148.2 Million in 2022.



The rising frequency of various gynecological problems, as well as the rising use of uterine manipulation devices due to their ease of use and comfort, are likely to fuel market expansion throughout the forecast period. UF tumors become more common as women become older, with over 30% of women between the ages of 40 and 60 suffering from them.

Women in their late 40s and early 50s are most likely to acquire UF tumors, while they can develop at any age. Because of the growing number of women with UF tumors, the number of hysterectomy procedures has increased, resulting in a substantial need for uterine manipulation devices.

North America is expected to account for a significant proportion of the uterine manipulation devices revenue. This is due to an increase in the number of gynecology-related surgical procedures and hospital visits, as well as the availability of well-established healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies, and supportive legislative reforms in the healthcare sector.

Based on statistics from CMS, healthcare spending in the United States reached US$ 3.8 Trillion, climbing by 4.6% in 2019. It accounted for 17.7% of the country’s GDP. The national health spending is predicted to expand at a 5.4% annual pace, reaching US$ 6.2 trillion by 2028.

Competitive Analysis

The key players in the global Uterine Manipulation Devices market are Conkin Surgical Instruments Ltd, Johnson and Johnson, CooperSurgical Inc, B. Braun Medical Ltd, and KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG.

In February 2021, CooperSurgical Inc. acquired AEGEA Medical. The acquisition will allow the corporation to extend its women's healthcare product line.

In 2021, Womed, a women's health tech business, received CE approval for Womed Leaf, a fertility-preserving intrauterine device used to treat and prevent uterine wall bonding following surgery.

In October 2020, LABORIE Medical Technologies teamed with Urotronic. The collaboration would increase the adoption of minimally invasive treatments for urological illnesses and improve patient outcomes.

In May 2020, Minerva Surgical, Inc. purchased Boston Scientific Corporation's Intrauterine Health Products division. Resectr Tissue Resection Device, Genesys HTA System, and Symphion Tissue Removal System are among the products available for treating irregular uterine bleeding.

More Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Uterine Manipulation Devices market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights by Application (Total Laparoscopy Hysterectomy, Laparoscopic Supracervical Hysterectomy, Laparoscopically Assisted Vaginal Hysterectomy, Sacrocolpopexy, Other Applications), by Type (Overall, Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers), across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa).

Market Segments Covered in Uterine Manipulation Devices Market Analysis

By Application:

Total Laparoscopy Hysterectomy (TLH)

Laparoscopic Supracervical Hysterectomy (LSH)

Laparoscopically Assisted Vaginal Hysterectomy (LAVH)

Sacrocolpopexy

Other Applications



By Type:

Overall

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

