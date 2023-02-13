Submit Release
News Search

There were 552 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,647 in the last 365 days.

Commemorative Coins of Lunar Year of the Rabbit

MACAU, February 13 - Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau will start to sell the commemorative coins of Lunar Year of the Rabbit released by the Monetary Authority of Macao at the Philatelic Shop of General Post Office on 15th February 2023 (Wednesday) . The selling prices are as follows:

Product Type

Unit Price (MOP)

Limit (Per Client)

Silver Coin “Lunar Year of the Rabbit” (1 oz)

 1,230.00

1 Unit

Silver Coin “Lunar Year of the Rabbit” (5 oz)

 7,200.00

1 Unit

Gold Coin “Lunar Year of the Rabbit” (0.5 oz)

15,000.00

1 Unit

You just read:

Commemorative Coins of Lunar Year of the Rabbit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.