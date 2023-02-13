MACAU, February 13 - Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau will start to sell the commemorative coins of Lunar Year of the Rabbit released by the Monetary Authority of Macao at the Philatelic Shop of General Post Office on 15th February 2023 (Wednesday) . The selling prices are as follows:

Product Type Unit Price (MOP) Limit (Per Client) Silver Coin “Lunar Year of the Rabbit” (1 oz) 1,230.00 1 Unit Silver Coin “Lunar Year of the Rabbit” (5 oz) 7,200.00 1 Unit Gold Coin “Lunar Year of the Rabbit” (0.5 oz) 15,000.00 1 Unit