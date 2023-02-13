Submit Release
Delegation led by Cape Verdean minister visits UM

MACAU, February 13 - A delegation from the Republic of Cabo Verde, led by its Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Regional Integration Rui Figueiredo Soares, recently visited the University of Macau (UM) to learn about the university’s latest development. The delegation was warmly received by UM representatives such as Rector Yonghua Song and Vice Rector Rui Martins.

During the meeting, Rector Song told the guests about UM’s recent development, its cooperation with higher education institutions in Cape Verde, and the situation of Cape Verdean students studying at the university. Soares expressed his pleasure at visiting UM and mentioned the close relationship between the university and Portuguese-speaking countries. He said that UM’s law programmes are unique and have attracted many students from Portuguese-speaking countries, adding that some Cape Verdean graduates of UM who returned home took up important positions in the government.

After the meeting, Soares met with Cape Verdean students studying at UM to learn more about their studies and life at the university. Members of the delegation then visited the Faculty of Law (FLL) and learned more about its facilities such as Moot Court, the Institute for Advanced Legal Studies, and the Centre for Law Studies, in the company of FLL Associate Dean Augusto Teixeira Garcia. Members of the delegation also visited the University Gallery and the UM Wu Yee Sun Library, where Librarian Wu Jianzhong gave the guests a tour of the Rare Book Room and the Portuguese Corner.

Members of the delegation included Nuno Miguel Melo Furtado, representative of Cape Verde to the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao). UM representatives who received the guests included Tong Io Cheng, dean of the FLL; and Wang Ruibing, director of the Global Affairs Office.

