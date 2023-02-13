MINISTER PARAPOLO APPLAUDS TOURISM IN FOCUS 2023

The Minister for Culture and Tourism Bartholomew Parapolo has applauded the huge stakeholder-turnout at the recent ‘Tourism in Focus” Summit in Honiara last week.

The Summit gathered together Government leaders including Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, Heads of Diplomatic Missions, Experts and Local operators around the country.

Held on the Theme “Repositioning the Solomon Is.” Brand, the annual Summit formally commenced the fiscal year for the Tourism Industry. It was a collaborative Initiative between the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Tourism Solomons and Solomon Airlines to present Updates, Work Plans and Key strategic focus for the year to all Tourism Operators and other Government Representatives and Stakeholders including donor partners.

It was an avenue where Tourism Priorities, Tourism Development Plans, Airline and Marketing Strategies are shared with the Industry to strengthen partnerships in key Tourism Development and Marketing areas between Government, Airlines, Tourism Solomon and Operators.

It also provided an opportunity to share, dialogue and exchange information to work together to help rebuild and accelerate the recovery of the tourism sector post covid 19.

Minister Parapolo called on promoters and operators to embrace and promote the “Solomon Is. Brand” which was adopted and launched in 2018. However, its roll out plan and campaign was disrupted when Covid 19 struck a year later.

“There is a need for everyone to embrace and take ownership of the brand to inspire travelers by showcasing the unique value proposition of our destination especially when we are just coming out of Covid 19 restrictions. We must use the brand effectively to leverage and invigorate our marketing campaigns,” the Minister said.

The Minister made reference to and commended the Commodities Export and Marketing Authority (CEMA) for taking advantage of the brand by incorporating the brand into their corporate statement using the tagline – Solomon Is Organic to showcase and promote their agricultural products.

On upcoming events, Minister Parapolo said 2023 is an important and busy year for the country as it prepares to host the Pacific Games in November.

He urged the industry to work with the government, the Games Organising Committee (GOC) and the National Hosting Authority (NHA) in all capacities and roles to deliver one of the best sporting events in the region.

