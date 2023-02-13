Peppermint Oil Market | Analysis by Top Manufacturers,Size ($658.2 Mn) Growth Rate (6.6%) and Forecast 2022 to 2031

The peppermint oil market holds high potential in the food & beverage industry. Presently, the peppermint oils market is dominated by natural peppermint oil

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Peppermint Oil Market," The peppermint oil market was valued at $331.70 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $658.2 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031.

According to UMMC (University of Maryland Medical Center), peppermint oil can be an effective treatment for flatulence, indigestion, and irritable bowel syndrome. The use of peppermint oil fragrance is suggested by the therapist to improve memory and enhance readiness and is also used as a natural insect repellent. It is mostly cultivated in India, Italy, the U.S., Japan, and UK. It is extracted from fresh plant leaves using a steam refining process. Peppermint essential oil is steam distilled from the fragrant herb, primarily composed of the chemical components of menthol and menthone. Peppermint oil is used in aromatherapy for acne, dermatitis, asthma, bronchitis, digestive problems, colds, headaches, and fatigue.

Natural peppermint oil is an emerging segment in the peppermint essential market as consumer are Increasing demand for natural flavor across the food and beverage sector significantly drives the demand for natural peppermint essentials. As people are getting aware of the harmful impacts of synthetic flavors and additives used in various food and beverage items, they are opting for products that have natural ingredients.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝘃𝗼𝗹𝘃𝗲𝗱:

The prominent players analyzed in this report include Aksu Vital Natural Products and Cosmetics, Aromaaz International, DōTERRA, Greenleaf Extractions Pvt. Ltd., Lebermuth, Inc., Melaleuca Inc, Mountain Rose Herbs, NOW Foods, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, and Young Living Essential oils.By product type, natural peppermint oil had the largest market share in 2021 and is further expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2021, North America accounted for more than 37% of the global peppermint oil market, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period in the peppermint oil market demand. Moreover, LAMEA is expected to possess the highest CAGRs, owing to increase in adoption of natural and organic products and rise in expenditure on health-related products in the countries. Porter's five forces analysis for the peppermint oil market highlights market competition in terms of the power of buyers, suppliers, manufacturers, and new entrants.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆

-> By product type, natural peppermint oil had the largest market share in 2021 and is further expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast

period.

-> By application, food & beverage is the most consumed form of peppermint oils; however, the usage of peppermint oils in cleaning & home products is

expected to rise in the future.

-> By distribution channel, the most common method of purchase of peppermint oils is via direct distribution channels while retail distribution channels

are gaining more popularity for peppermint oil purchase.

-> By region, North America is the largest consumer of peppermint oil products; however, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the

forecast period.

