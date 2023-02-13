Police acknowledge people in Auki during election of Premier in Malaita Province

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) wish to acknowledge and thank the people of Malaita Province for respecting the legal process and supporting police during the election of Malaita Provincial Premier that happened peacefully as they welcomed their new premier on 10 February 2023.

Deputy Commissioner Operations Juanita Matanga says, “I wish to thank the good people of Malaita for the good behaviour demonstrated and the support provided in creating a safe environment for communities during the Election Day.”

No major incidents reported across Malaita Province, this shows that people have responded to the call made by police through media the day before the election of the Premier. I must congratulate you all for taking responsibility in making this occasion a peaceful one.

DC Matanga says, “I want to share a message with you the good people of Malaita to remember that the general security of our province and country is our business, security is our shared responsibility.”

“I really appreciate church leaders, community elders and the general public to work together with police in maintaining peace, law and order throughout the whole period of Motion of No confidence to the appointment of Malaita’s new Provincial Premier,” Says DC Matanga.

