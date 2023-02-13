CEN-SAD Youth Ministers Hail Morocco's Pioneering Role in Youth Field under HM the King's Leadership

MOROCCO, February 13 - Youth ministers of the Community of Sahel-Saharan States have hailed the pioneering role of His Majesty King Mohammed VI in the terms of programs dedicated to youth.

The Ministers of Youth of the Sahel and Sahara countries stressed, Friday in the final statement of the meeting of Ministers of Youth held in Niamey, the capital of Niger, that Morocco, under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, has played an important and pioneering role and launched initiatives for the benefit of youth.

The meeting, in which Morocco was represented by the Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, noted that the Kingdom has launched important initiatives and projects such as the project "Forsa" which provides support to young project holders, stressing the need to consider Morocco as a model to follow in terms of support for youth in the field of entrepreneurship.

In this regard, the meeting considered, in its final statement, the initiative presented by Morocco as an important one aimed at setting up a governmental committee in charge of mobilizing the financial resources necessary to implement the regional program for youth, which concerns the youth of the Community of Sahel-Saharan States.

This proposal by Morocco was welcomed and highly commended by all the countries of the Community.

MAP: 10 February 2023